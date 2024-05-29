MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 1 challenges: How to complete, rewards, and more

TThe MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 1 challenges are now available, bringing fans a new set rewards. The formula for these weekly challenges hasn't seen any changes in the update. This week has seven tasks for each mode — Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale, — that offer XP bonuses. But that's not all this week brings.

Completing any five of the seven MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 1 challenges in any of the aforementioned modes will unlock a primary reward, an Aftermarket Kit for the M4 Assault Rifle.

This article will take a look at all the Week 1 tasks available in both games and talk about what you need to do to complete them as well as the rewards you can earn by doing so.

All MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 1 challenges and their rewards

MW3 Multiplayer

All MW3 Multiplayer Season 4 Week 1 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

The MW3 Multiplayer Season 4 Week 1 challenges are quite easy. They mostly require you to get kills in different scenarios with different weapons and can be completed within a few matches. Here are all MW3 Multiplayer tasks in Week 1, as provided in the game:

Get 40 Operator Kills shortly after Sprinting with Recommended Assault Rifles - 2,500 XP

Get 20 Operator Sliding or Midair Kills with Recommended Assault Rifles - 5,000 XP

Get 15 Kills against Operators who are Blinded or Stunned with Recommended Assault Rifles - 7,500 XP

Get 2 Long Range Throwing or Sticky Operator Kills - 10,000 XP

Get 25 Operator Kills with a Recommended Weapon After Recently Swapped Weapons - 5,000 XP

Get 20 Operator Kills with Iron Sights Equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle - 5,000 XP

Finish 10 Matches with 3 or More Players in your Party - 7,500 XP

MW3 Zombies

All MW3 Zombies Season 4 Week 1 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

The MW3 Zombies the Season 4 Week 1 challenges are also quite easy. These tasks require you to get zombie kills in different situations. But, unlike Multiplayer, the Zombies challenges can be time-consuming, as they will require you a couple of infils and exfils to complete them.

Here are MW3 Zombies tasks for S4 Week 1 as described in the game:

Get 300 Kills while Aiming Down Sights with a Recommended Assault Rifle - 2,500 XP

Get 3 Disciple Kills with a Recommended Weapon - 5,000 XP

Get 200 Kills with Frost Damage with a Recommended Assault Rifle - 7,500 XP

Get 100 Kills with a Melee Weapon - 10,000 XP

Get 150 Kills with a Recommended Weapon After Having Recently Swapped Weapons - 5,000 XP

Get 100 Hipfire Kills with a Recommended SMG - 5,000 XP

Get 300 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched Recommended Weapon - 7,500 XP

Warzone (Battle Royale)

All Warzone Season 4 Week 1 challenges and rewards (Image via Activision)

The Warzone Season 4 Week 1 challenges mostly comprise tasks that require you to get kills in certain parts of the battle royale map Urzikstan. The following are all the tasks available this week in the BR title, as presented in the game:

In Urzikstan, Get 15 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo) - 7,500 XP

In Urzikstan, Get 15 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor) - 7,500 XP

Place in The Top 10, 7 Times - 10,000 XP

Open 30 Loot Caches - 2,500 XP

In Urzikstan, Get 15 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region Military Base (Military Base, Farms) - 5000 XP

In Urzikstan, Get 15 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town) - 5,000 XP

Complete 15 Contract(s) - 5,000 XP

Final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 1 challenges

The final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 1 challenges is the JAK Harbinger Kit. To unlock it, you must complete any five of the seven MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 1 challenges for a particular game mode. Doing so will unlock this Aftermarket Kit.

JAK Harbinger Kit is for the M4 Assault Rifle and converts the weapon into a .50 Caliber rifle. This gives the gun a massive damage boost. However, this upgrade has a few downsides. The kit lowers bullet velocity and increases this gun's recoil, making it a challenging pick for long-range fights.

That covers everything that you need to know about all the MW3 and Warzone Season 4 Week 1 challenges and their rewards.

