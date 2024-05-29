All Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play rewards in Season 4 and how to unlock

The all-new Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 offers a plethora of rewards for players to earn in-game. To celebrate the launch of Season 4, Activision is giving out rewards like Weapon Blueprint, Weapon Camo, Calling Cards, Operator skins, and many more to encourage players to play the game. However, these rewards can be earned through some simple challenges that you must complete before Season 4 ends.
This article will discuss all the Modern Warfare 3 rewards and how you can unlock them.
Unlock all rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4
We have seen Activision giving out exciting rewards to encourage players to join the title's playerbase before. This season, with the launch of the latest Ranked Play mode, Activision has introduced rewards that you can easily unlock in-game. There are three types of rewards: Ranked rewards, Season rewards, and End-of-Season Reward.
- Ranked rewards:
Ranked rewards can be unlocked by simply playing the game and increasing your ranks. All the rewards will be available throughout the season.
- Season rewards:
Available at the start of a season and only available in the current season.
- End season rewards:
End-season rewards are awarded once season 4 ends. The rewards will be given to you based on your highest attained division or a placement in the Top 250 Division.
Here are the Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 Competitor Rewards and how you can unlock:
- By completing 5 Wins you get the “MW3 Season 4 Competitor” Weapon Sticker
- By completing 10 Wins you get “Pro Issue Renetti” Weapon Blueprint
- By completing 25 Wins you get a “Break a Sweat” Weapon Charm
- By completing 50 Wins you get a “Goated” Weapon Decal
- By completing 75 Wins you get “MW3 Ranked Play Season 4” Loading Screen
- By completing 100 Wins you get “MW3 Season 4 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo
Here are Modern Warfare 3 end-of-season rewards based on your highest placement.
- rank up to Bronze you get Emblem
- rank up to Silver you get Emblem
- rank up to Gold you get an Animated Emblem and Weapon Charm
- rank up to Platinum you get an Animated Emblem and Weapon Charm
- rank up to Diamond you get Weapon Charm and Animated Emblem
- rank up to Crimson you get Animated Emblem and Weapon Charm
- rank up to Iridescent you get an Animated Emblem, Weapon Charm, and a Calling Card.
- The top 250 players will be rewarded with an Animated Emblem, Animated Calling Card, and Weapon Charm.
This concludes everything you must know about All Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play rewards in Season 4 and how to unlock them.
