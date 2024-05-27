Black Ops 6 live-action trailer is set to drop tomorrow: How to watch, what to expect, and more

The Call of Duty community is abuzz with the emergence of leaked information and details surrounding the upcoming Black Ops 6 live-action trailer, following the announcement of its release date. The trailer is scheduled to premiere on Call of Duty's official YouTube channel on May 28, 2024, at 10:00 AM (EST) and is expected to disclose intricate details about the latest title in the Black Ops series.

This article will break down everything we know so far about the upcoming Black Ops 6 live-action trailer.

Black Ops 6 live-action trailer: Everything we know

Where to watch and release time

The Black Ops 6 live-action trailer is going to premiere on Call of Duty's official YouTube channel on May 28, 2024, at 10:00 AM (EST). Here are the trailer's release times in different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): Tuesday, 7 am

Mountain Time (MST): Tuesday, 8 am

Central Time (CST): Tuesday, 9 am

Eastern Time (EST): Tuesday, 10 am

Brazil, Rio (BRT): Tuesday, 11 am

UTC: Tuesday, 2 pm

London, United Kingdom (BST): Tuesday, 3 pm

Central European Time (CET): Tuesday. 4 pm

India (IST): Tuesday, 7:30 pm

China (CST): Tuesday, 10 pm

Japan (JST): Tuesday, 11 pm

Sydney, Australia (AEDT): Wednesday, 12 am (May 29)

Auckland, New Zealand (NZDT): Wednesday, 2 am (May 29)

What to expect from the event trailer

Frank Woods detail in Black Ops 6 live-action trailer (Image via u/Gtorrnet/Reddit/Activision)

Several leaks and details surfaced when the Black Ops 6 live-action trailer was scheduled. A user named u/Gtorrnet shared a post on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours on Reddit. The first leaked detail showcased a logo for the upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops 6.

Another crucial detail that was leaked by u/Gtorrnet was a screenshot that displayed critical information about the upcoming trailer. The image contained the duration of the Black Ops 6 live-action trailer, that the duration of the trailer would be 58 seconds.

The post also featured a preview of the live-action trailer, highlighting the phrase "Franks Woods." This unambiguous reference is to a fictional Black Ops character known as Sergeant Frank Woods.

Frank Woods is a playable supporting character in the Call of Duty Black Ops series, appearing in the 1980s missions and serving as the main character in the 2025 missions in Call of Duty Black Ops 2. He also appears in other games within the Black Ops series.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024, follow Sportskeeda.