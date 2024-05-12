CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 will reportedly reintroduce a melee weapon from Modern Warfare 2019

Treyarch's rumored CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 is expected to bring back a melee weapon from 2019's rebooted Modern Warfare, according to a reliable insider on social media. The melee weapon was originally seen in MW's single-player campaign and multiplayer experience. Now, it looks like players will witness its return after five years.

This article will mention all the details players need to know about the rumored melee weapon from Modern Warfare 2019.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks, rumors, or speculations with a grain of salt unless there's an official update from developers.

Halligan Bar is rumored to appear in CoD 2024 Black Ops 6

Expand Tweet

Popular dataminer and leaker @SemtexLeaks recently shared a post on X, according to which Halligan Bar will be usable as a melee weapon in CoD 2024 Black Ops 6.

For those unaware, Halligan Bar is from 2019's Modern Warfare by Infinity Ward. It first appeared in the game's single-player campaign mode, carried by Captain John Price in several missions. He used it to break doors open and also as a defense weapon during close combat encounters in "The Embassay" mission.

Captain John Price using the Halligan Bar in Modern Warfare 2019 (Image via Activision)

The Halligan Bar was also seen in Modern Warfare's multiplayer games, where it was used by some Operators while performing Finishing Moves.

Now that it's rumored to return with CoD 2024 Black Ops 6, it will be interesting to see when the Halligan Bar will be unveiled in the game. The first few seasons will likely be perfect to reintroduce it but that's just speculation for now.

CoD 2024 is expected to be released in October. It's the first game in Activision's FPS franchise to get a development period of four years. Hence, many players are hoping for it to deliver on all fronts whether it's the Campaign, action-packed multiplayer, or the Zombies experience.

For more news on CoD 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.