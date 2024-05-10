CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 confirmed for Xbox Game Pass on day one

The Xbox President has confirmed that every first party game, including CoD 2024 Black Ops 6, will launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one. This massive update comes from an interview where the Xbox President, Sarah Bond, answered all the questions following the shutdown of several studios as well as Microsoft's plans for bringing new exclusive titles to the Game Pass subscription service.

It was recently revealed that CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 may not arrive on Xbox Game Pass due to Microsoft's internal debates. It's because Call of Duty is a game that brings most of the revenue by selling at full price, compared to a platform like Game Pass where players can access new releases without paying the full premium cost of a video game monthly.

Sarah Bond confirms CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 is coming to Xbox Game Pass, on day one

Xbox President Sarah Bond sat down with Bloomberg's Dina Bass where she discussed the directions Microsoft is going in and the plans moving forward. A lot of topics were talked about such as the company's decision to shut down Hi-Fi Rush studio Tango Gameworks and three other studios as well. Moreover, Sarah also revealed that a Microsoft Mobile Store is soon going to be introduced.

CoD 2024 is set for a debut on Xbox Game Pass later this year (Image via Activision)

When the reporter asked the Xbox President whether every first party game would arrive on Game Pass or not going forward, Sarah had this to say:

"We know our core users love game pass, game pass is a gaming subscription, you get a whole portfolio of games, but importantly you get every single one of the games we build day one in game pass. And the quality and the breadth of those games has only been going up over time. And you’re going to see some more really big games going into Game Pass later this year."

When the reporter interrupted her and asked whether the new releases this year would include Activision's portfolio or not. Sarah replied:

"Across the whole slate, across the whole slate, you’re going to see some really amazing things. And keeping that as something that is really special for Xbox players is central to us."

CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 is rumored for a global launch later in October (Image via Activision)

Now that it's confirmed for Treyarch's rumored CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 to arrive on Game Pass on day one, it will be interesting to see whether there will be a Game Pass logo appearing at the end of Activision's Call of Duty presentation next month during the Xbox Showcase event.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 and Xbox, keep following Sportskeeda.