CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 might not be on Xbox Game Pass

This year's new installment and rumored CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 may skip Xbox Game Pass on launch day, according to The Verge. Many Xbox users have been looking forward to Activision's new FPS premium arriving on the Game Pass subscription service on day one. However, their wish might not be fulfilled.

CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 was previously said to be released for Xbox Game Pass platform later this year. However, the recent situation regarding declining revenue for Microsoft's Xbox business has forced the firm to rethink its Game Pass strategy for Call of Duty.

Note: Parts of this article are based on the author's opinion.

Microsoft internally debates putting CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 on Xbox Game Pass, says report

CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 is rumored to release later this year in October (Image via Activision)

The Verge revealed in a recent report on Xbox Game Pass that Microsoft is unsure of bringing new Call of Duty releases to the subscription service. These discussions have been going on for a long time now.

The main reason behind this shift in approach is due to the fact that Xbox is not bringing an expected amount of revenue for Microsoft. The Game Pass generally allows Xbox users to try multiple titles monthly for a subscription fee without paying the full price for a game as compared to other consoles like PlayStation 5.

It's known that Call of Duty is a massive FPS franchise that guarantees success each year thanks to its model of churning out a new premium title. Whenever a new installment is launched, it performs considerably well due to the full-price sales across the globe on all supported platforms.

Following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year, Microsoft was expected to bring new Call of Duty on Game Pass. But that will now likely hamper the company's chances of making a huge profit. It can only be made by selling the title for the Xbox console at full price.

Xbox Game Pass hasn't been highly profitable for Microsoft lately (Image via Activision)

Recent developments have forced Microsoft to cut costs while laying off many employees and shutting down four studios. Amid growing challenges, it will be a risky move from Microsoft if it offers CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

As of now, there's been no official confirmation regarding CoD 2024's arrival on Game Pass. It will be interesting to see if next month's Xbox Showcase event will throw some light on this situation as Activision is set to fully reveal this year's FPS premium from Treyarch.

