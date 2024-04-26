Call of Duty boosts Microsoft revenue in Q3 2024

The numbers are in for Microsoft's quarterly revenue and Call of Duty remains a top-performing franchise. This was revealed by the company's executives as they reported Microsoft's quarterly earnings in late April 2024. The multi-billion dollar company acquired Activision Blizzard in October 2023, the home of the FPS franchise giant Call of Duty.

The report was for the January to March 2024 quarter. The numbers show extreme success for Microsoft Gaming following the Activision acquisition. Meanwhile, Xbox revenue continues to dip during the quarter despite bringing their exclusive titles to other platforms.

Call of Duty's success increases revenue for Microsoft in Q3 2024

Popular FPS franchise Call of Duty emerged as a huge contributor to Microsoft's financial success as shown in the company's earnings report for January to March 2024. According to the report, Microsoft Gaming spiked in revenue to 51% vs. the previous year, while Activision Blizzard accounted for 55% of that increase.

Specifically, CoD played an important role in this achievement, driving success beyond expectations, according to Microsoft's Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood.

In total, Activision contributed four points to the overall revenue growth at Microsoft, which includes sales from other popular titles like Diablo IV and World of Warcraft.

Meanwhile, revenue from Xbox Series X/S continues to dwindle, down 31% compared to the previous year. This dip is despite the efforts of the company to boost sales by releasing former Xbox-exclusive titles to other platforms including its biggest competitor, Sony PlayStation.

Activision is expecting continued success for CoD in the future with the release of MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded on May 1, 2024.

