FaZe Swagg shows new meta SMG loadout for Rebirth Island in Warzone

FaZe Swagg just unveiled a new meta SMG loadout for Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone. In his latest video, FaZe Swagg discussed the potential of the new JAK Revenger Aftermarket Conversion Kit and how it transforms the BP50 Assault Rifle into the perfect SMG for the fast-paced action on Rebirth Island, replacing the current meta weapons on the map, which are the HRM-9 and the RAM-9.

That said, to make the most of the BP50 as an SMG using the JAK Revenger Kit, players must build a proper loadout that mitigates most of its weaknesses and maximizes its strengths. Hence, in this article, we will take a closer look at the best BP50 JAK Revenger Kit meta SMG loadout for Rebirth Island.

Best BP50 JAK Revenger Kit meta SMG loadout for Rebirth Island in Warzone

Best BP50 JAK Revenget Kit loadout for Rebirth Island in Warzone (Image via Activision)

To build the best BP50 JAK Revenger Kit meta SMG loadout for Rebirth Island in Warzone, it is recommended to use the following attachments:

Conversion Kit: JAK Revenger Kit

JAK Revenger Kit Muzzle: Casus Break

Casus Break Laser: FJX Ultrabeam XR

FJX Ultrabeam XR Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: CCG-TAC Tape

Here's how these attachments transform the BP50 into a meta SMG loadout on Rebirth Island:

The JAK Revenger Kit is the star of the show, and this entire loadout is curated around this Aftermarket Conversion Kit. This drastically improves the magazine capacity of the BP50, which is essential when taking down fully armored enemies.

Moreover, it boosts aim-down-sight speed and movement speed when you have the firearm equipped. But that's not all; it also makes the gun more accurate by lowering the vertical recoil.

While the up-and-down movement of the SMG when being fired is handled by the JAK Revenger Kit, its horizontal recoil still needs to be reduced. This is where the Casus Break comes into the picture. It reduces the horizontal recoil and stabilizes the aim. This makes the weapon extremely accurate, even in medium-range engagements.

The FJX Ultrabeam XR increases the sprint-to-fire speed of the gun, allowing you to play aggressively. It also helps with aim walking steadiness, which enables you to clear corners while aiming down the sight without throwing off your aim.

The 9mm High Grain Rounds boost bullet velocity as well as damage range. This helps the weapon become a hit-scan machine and even deal lethal damage across medium ranges.

Finally, the CCG-TAC Tape also increases sprint-to-fire speed and reduces Tac Stance spread, which comes in handy during close-range encounters. However, if you don't prefer fighting up close, you can switch it out with the Hitbox-90 Grip Tape for reduced flinch.

How to unlock the JAK Revenger Aftermarket Kit for the BP50 in Warzone

To unlock the JAK Revenger Aftermarket Kit for the BP50 in Warzone, you must complete any five out of the seven in MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 4 challenges. After that, the Aftermarket Kit will be unlocked. However, it is worth noting that to equip it, you must get the gun to its maximum level of 20.

After unlocking the kit, you can use the loadout provided in this article to convert the Assault Rifle into a meta SMG loadout on Rebirth Island.

