MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 4 challenges: How to complete, rewards, and more

MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 4 challenges are underway. The format they follow hasn't been changed. Players are given seven unique challenges in the Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale modes. Each task offers XP rewards. Furthermore, completing five out of the seven challenges in Week 4 in any of the modes will yield an Aftermarket Conversion Kit, which is the final bonus for this week.

This article will take a look at all the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 4 challenges and the rewards associated with them.

All MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 4 challenges and their rewards

MW3 (Multiplayer)

All Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Season 3 Week 4 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

The MW3 Multiplayer Season 3 Week 4 challenges are quite simple. Considering the fact that the Small Maps Mosh Pit is still available, most of them can be completed in a couple of matches.

For those MW3 Longshots, it is always advised to play the Hardcore playlist on maps like Das Haus. That said, here's what this week's MP challenges entail:

Get 30 Operator kills with alternate ammo equipped to a recommended weapon - 2500 XP

Get 20 Operator kills while aiming down sights with suppressed recommended SMGs - 5,000 XP

Get 10 Operator Longshot kills with recommended assault rifles - 7,500 XP

Get 20 Operator kills shortly after sprinting with a recommended assault rifle equipped - 10,000 XP

Get 20 Operator hipfire kills while moving with recommended SMGs - 5,000 XP

Get 15 Operator kills while sliding or in midair with a recommended weapon - 5,000 XP

Get 3 Operator kills with one magazine 10 Times with recommended assault rifles - 7,500 XP

MW3 (Zombies)

All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 3 Week 4 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

The MW3 Zombies Season 3 Week 4 challenges can be a little time-consuming. Although they are not particularly difficult, you will need multiple attempts to get them all done. The following are all the Zombies challenges in Week 4:

Destroy 25 vehicles with a recommended weapon - 2,500 XP

Get 150 Cryofreeze kills with a recommended SMG - 5,000 XP

Get 300 kills with a recommended assault rifle in the Medium Threat Zone - 7,500 XP

Get 250 kills with a recommended assault rifle while Four Cola Perks are active - 10,000 XP

Get 300 hipfire kills with a recommended SMG - 5,000 XP

Get 750 kills with a recommended Pack-A-Puched SMG - 5,000 XP

Get five Rapid kills 20 times with a recommended assault rifle - 7,500 XP

Warzone (Battle Royale)

All Warzone Season 3 Week 4 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

Warzone Season 3 Week 4 challenges aren't much different from last week. Most of them revolve around you opening loot caches in different parts of the map of Urzikstan. Here are the challenges in WZ available this week:

In Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo) - 5,000 XP

In Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor) - 5,000 XP

Place in the top 10 five times - 10,000 XP

Get 10 Operator kills or kill assists with a recommended weapon - 2,500 XP

In Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the Eastern Region Military Base (Military Base, Farms) - 7500 XP

In Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town) - 7,500 XP

Complete 15 Contract(s) - 5,000 XP

Final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 4 challenges

The final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 4 challenges is the JAK Revenger Aftermarket Conversion Kit for the BP50. It essentially turns the assault rifle into an SMG, allowing for fast-paced close-range action.

It increases the gun's magazine's capacity, reduces vertical recoil, and improves the aim-down sight speed, along with the movement speed. This transforms the AR into a close-range monstrosity.

To be able to equip it, you must ensure that your BP50 is at the maximum level, which is 20. To unlock this kit, you must complete any five out of the seven MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 4 challenges in Multiplayer, Zombies, or Battle Royale.

That covers all that you need to know about the new MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 4 challenges.

