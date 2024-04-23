MW3 and Warzone April 23 patch notes: Ranked Play changes, bug fixes, and more

Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone April 23 patch notes update is live right now. Compared to the usual updates, today's one is smaller. However, there are some significant changes in both battle royale and multiplayer with this update. In Warzone, the developers have fixed some major bugs that were coming in the way of players' enjoyment of the game. The developers have also made some changes to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer. From adding new restrictions to the Ranked Play to some minor map changes, there are several important tweaks done with this update.
If you want to delve deeper into what's new in MW3 and Warzone April 23 patch notes, read below.
Warzone April 23 patch notes
This part contains all the changes done to the CoD battle royale in today's update.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed additional collision issues on Rebirth Island that allowed players to exploit geography.
- Fixed an issue preventing the gas mask animation from playing, leading it to function improperly.
- Fixed an issue preventing players in a passenger seat from using UAVs.
MW3 April 23 patch notes
Here are all the changes to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer -
GLOBAL
GAMEPLAY
- Resolved an exploit involving Rear Grips on Handguns allowing players to gain an unfair advantage.
MULTIPLAYER
PROGRESSION
- Challenges that require quickscope kills are now more lenient in detection when using Weapons that cannot one-shot kill.
MAPS
- 6 Star
- Added collision near the Garden to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.
- Growhouse
- Added collision near the Container to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.
- Tanked
- Added collision near the Entrance to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.
MODES
- One in the Chamber
- Corrected win conditions to prevent the last-standing player from incurring a loss.
MWIII RANKED PLAY
Gameplay
- Concluded: Weapon Evaluation
- Thank you for your feedback and gameplay data! The Call of Duty League, Sledgehammer Games, and our teams will discuss findings and share an update after the launch of Season 3 Reloaded.
Content Restrictions Update
Weapons
ARs
- BP50
- Holger 556
- MTZ-556
SMGs
- WSP Swarm
- HRM-9
- RAM-9
