MW3 and Warzone April 23 patch notes: Ranked Play changes, bug fixes, and more

Call of Duty MW3 and Warzone April 23 patch notes update is live right now. Compared to the usual updates, today's one is smaller. However, there are some significant changes in both battle royale and multiplayer with this update. In Warzone, the developers have fixed some major bugs that were coming in the way of players' enjoyment of the game. The developers have also made some changes to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer. From adding new restrictions to the Ranked Play to some minor map changes, there are several important tweaks done with this update.

If you want to delve deeper into what's new in MW3 and Warzone April 23 patch notes, read below.

Warzone April 23 patch notes

This part contains all the changes done to the CoD battle royale in today's update.

BUG FIXES

Fixed additional collision issues on Rebirth Island that allowed players to exploit geography.

Fixed an issue preventing the gas mask animation from playing, leading it to function improperly.

Fixed an issue preventing players in a passenger seat from using UAVs.

MW3 April 23 patch notes

Here are all the changes to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer -

GLOBAL

GAMEPLAY

Resolved an exploit involving Rear Grips on Handguns allowing players to gain an unfair advantage.

MULTIPLAYER

PROGRESSION

Challenges that require quickscope kills are now more lenient in detection when using Weapons that cannot one-shot kill.

MAPS

6 Star

Added collision near the Garden to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.

Growhouse

Added collision near the Container to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.

Tanked

Added collision near the Entrance to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.

MODES

One in the Chamber

Corrected win conditions to prevent the last-standing player from incurring a loss.

MWIII RANKED PLAY

Gameplay

Concluded: Weapon Evaluation

Thank you for your feedback and gameplay data! The Call of Duty League, Sledgehammer Games, and our teams will discuss findings and share an update after the launch of Season 3 Reloaded.

Content Restrictions Update

Weapons

ARs

BP50

Holger 556

MTZ-556

SMGs

WSP Swarm

HRM-9

RAM-9

That is all there is to know about MW3 and Warzone April 23 patch notes update. Check out our other Warzone and MW3 guides -