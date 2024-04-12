How to get Longshot Kills with the KV Broadside in Modern Warfare 3 easily?

Getting Longshot Kills with the KV Broadside Shotgun in Modern Warfare 3 can be a challenging feat. Since it is a Shotgun, the damage drop-off at long range is quite high. Hence, by the time you can deal lethal damage at long distances, you will get mowed down by any other weapon class in the game, including the likes of SMGs and Handguns. This can make getting these Longshot Kills difficult, especially with the KV Broadside since it is meant for fast bursts at close ranges.

For any kill to count as a Longshot with the Shotgun, your target must be at least 12.5 m away from you, which, as mentioned earlier, isn't easy with the weapon if correct strategies aren't implemented.

That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can get Longshots with the KV Broadside in Modern Warfare 3 without breaking a sweat.

Guide to getting Longshot kills with the KV Broadside in Modern Warfare 3

Expand Tweet

The best way to get Longshot Kills with the KV Broadside in Moden Warfare 3 is by equipping the JAK Jawbreaker Aftermarket Conversion Kit to the gun. This transforms the weapon into a Battle Rifle, allowing you to shoot in full auto and at long ranges. However, the requirements for Longshot Kills remain at 12.5 meters. As a result, you can get these Longshots without breaking a sweat.

Simply head over to a match of Small Maps Mosh Pit Playlist and you will be done with the Longshot challenges in no time.

To unlock the JAK Jawbreaker Kit, you must complete at least five out of the seven tasks of Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Season 3 Week 2 challenges. It is recommended to complete the following:

Get 30 Operator Quickscope Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles

Get 20 Operator Kills with a Scope Equipped to a Suppressed Recommended Shotgun

Get 20 Operator Clean Kills with Recommended Shotguns

Get 15 Operator Double Kills with Recommended Weapons

Get 15 Operator Quickscope Kills shortly after Sprinting with Recommended Shotguns

Once you unlock the JAK Jawbreaker, simply equip it to the KV Broadside and you will be getting those Longshot Kills almost with every elimination in a match since the range for it to count as a Longshot is still 12.5 meters and getting kills at such distances with a Battle Rifle is a piece of cake.

There are many reasons why one would want to get Longshots with this weapon. First of all, you need 25 Longshots with the gun just to unlock the Platinum Camo. Furthermore, in one of the MW3 Multiplayer Season 3 Week 2 challenges, you must get 10 Longshot Kills with the KV Broadside, which will reward you with 7500 XP.

Check out other Call of Duty articles: