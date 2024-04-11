MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges: How to complete, rewards, and more

MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges are now underway. Similar to the weeks in the past, this time around too players are tasked with seven challenges for each mode i.e., Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale. Needless to say, there are XP rewards for completing each of them and a final reward for completing any 5 out of the 7 challenges in any of the modes.

With that out of the way, in this article, we will take a closer look at all the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges across the modes and the rewards that you can reap by completing them.

All MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges and their rewards

The following are all the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges and the rewards associated with them:

MW3 (Multiplayer)

All Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Season 3 Week 2 Challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

In MW3 Multiplayer this week, the challenges have been kept simple. You can get them all done within a few matches, provided you optimize your loadouts to meet the requirements. It is highly recommended to drop into the Small Maps Mosh Pit playlist to complete them as soon as possible:

Get 30 Operator Quickscope Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles - 2500 XP

Get 20 Operator Kills with a Scope Equipped to a Suppressed Recommended Shotgun - 5000 XP

Get 10 Operator Longshot Kills with the KV Broadside - 7500 XP

Get 5 Operators Kingslayer Kills in a single match 10 times - 10000 XP

Get 20 Operator Clean Kills with Recommended Shotguns - 5000 XP

Get 15 Operator Double Kills with Recommended Weapons - 5000 XP

Get 15 Operator Quickscope Kills shortly after Sprinting with Recommended Shotguns - 7500 XP

MW3 (Zombies)

All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 3 Week 2 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

MW3 Zombies challenges are pretty straightforward as well. However, unlike those of the Multiplayer mode, they might take a few infils before you can finish them all. Here are all the tasks that you must complete this week:

Get 500 Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle while Speed Cola is Active - 2500 XP

Get 250 Kills with a Recommended Epic Rarity or Higher Pistol - 5000 XP

Get 150 Kills with a Recommended Weapon in the High Threat Zone - 7500 XP

Get 5 Mimic Kills with a Recommended Weapon - 10000 XP

Get 200 Fire Damage Kills with a Shotgun - 5000 XP

Get 10 Kills with a Recommended Shotgun Without Taking Damage 30 Times - 5000 XP

Get 200 Hipfire Kills with a Recommended Shotgun - 7500 XP

Warzone (Battle Royale)

All Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges and their rewards (Image via Activision)

In Warzone, the Season 3 Week 2 Challenges mostly involve you looting in certain parts of the map Rebirth Island. These challenges are quite simple and can be a quick way to get tons of XP without breaking a sweat. Here's what you need to do this week:

In Rebirth Island, open 30 Loot Caches in the North-East Region (Bioweapons, Industry, Harbor, Chemical Engineering) - 7500 XP

In Rebirth Island, open 30 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Prison, Harbor, Headquarters) - 7500 XP

Place in the Top 10, 7 time(s) - 10000 XP

Perform a Squad Assemble 7 times - 2500 XP

In Rebirth Island, open 30 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Dock, Control Center) - 5000 XP

In Rebirth Island, open 30 Looy Caches in the South-West Region (Stronghold, Living Quarters, Factory) - 5000 XP

Complete 20 Contract(s) - 5000 XP

Final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges

Expand Tweet

The final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges is the JAK Jawbreaker Aftermarket Conversion Kit for the KV Broadside Shotgun. As mentioned previously, you must complete any 5 out of the 7 challenges in any of the modes this week to unlock this kit.

The JAK Jawbreaker Aftermarket Kit converts the KV Broadside Shotgun into a Battle Rifle, making it extremely lethal in mid-range combat. While you certainly get a damage boost at such ranges, be prepared for high gun kicks and recoil. But you can always take advantage of the Gunsmith system to modify the weapon to your liking.

Since the kit breathes new life into the Shotgun, it is highly recommended to get on the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges as soon as possible and acquire this overpowered kit.

That covers everything you need to know about MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges and the rewards you can earn by completing them. It is worth noting here that the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges are limited-time and will disappear from the game, along with the rewards, once the season concludes.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: