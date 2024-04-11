MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges: How to complete, rewards, and more

MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges are now underway. Similar to the weeks in the past, this time around too players are tasked with seven challenges for each mode i.e., Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale. Needless to say, there are XP rewards for completing each of them and a final reward for completing any 5 out of the 7 challenges in any of the modes.
With that out of the way, in this article, we will take a closer look at all the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges across the modes and the rewards that you can reap by completing them.
All MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges and their rewards
The following are all the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges and the rewards associated with them:
MW3 (Multiplayer)
In MW3 Multiplayer this week, the challenges have been kept simple. You can get them all done within a few matches, provided you optimize your loadouts to meet the requirements. It is highly recommended to drop into the Small Maps Mosh Pit playlist to complete them as soon as possible:
- Get 30 Operator Quickscope Kills with Recommended Battle Rifles - 2500 XP
- Get 20 Operator Kills with a Scope Equipped to a Suppressed Recommended Shotgun - 5000 XP
- Get 10 Operator Longshot Kills with the KV Broadside - 7500 XP
- Get 5 Operators Kingslayer Kills in a single match 10 times - 10000 XP
- Get 20 Operator Clean Kills with Recommended Shotguns - 5000 XP
- Get 15 Operator Double Kills with Recommended Weapons - 5000 XP
- Get 15 Operator Quickscope Kills shortly after Sprinting with Recommended Shotguns - 7500 XP
MW3 (Zombies)
MW3 Zombies challenges are pretty straightforward as well. However, unlike those of the Multiplayer mode, they might take a few infils before you can finish them all. Here are all the tasks that you must complete this week:
- Get 500 Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle while Speed Cola is Active - 2500 XP
- Get 250 Kills with a Recommended Epic Rarity or Higher Pistol - 5000 XP
- Get 150 Kills with a Recommended Weapon in the High Threat Zone - 7500 XP
- Get 5 Mimic Kills with a Recommended Weapon - 10000 XP
- Get 200 Fire Damage Kills with a Shotgun - 5000 XP
- Get 10 Kills with a Recommended Shotgun Without Taking Damage 30 Times - 5000 XP
- Get 200 Hipfire Kills with a Recommended Shotgun - 7500 XP
Warzone (Battle Royale)
In Warzone, the Season 3 Week 2 Challenges mostly involve you looting in certain parts of the map Rebirth Island. These challenges are quite simple and can be a quick way to get tons of XP without breaking a sweat. Here's what you need to do this week:
- In Rebirth Island, open 30 Loot Caches in the North-East Region (Bioweapons, Industry, Harbor, Chemical Engineering) - 7500 XP
- In Rebirth Island, open 30 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Prison, Harbor, Headquarters) - 7500 XP
- Place in the Top 10, 7 time(s) - 10000 XP
- Perform a Squad Assemble 7 times - 2500 XP
- In Rebirth Island, open 30 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Dock, Control Center) - 5000 XP
- In Rebirth Island, open 30 Looy Caches in the South-West Region (Stronghold, Living Quarters, Factory) - 5000 XP
- Complete 20 Contract(s) - 5000 XP
Final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges
The final reward for completing MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges is the JAK Jawbreaker Aftermarket Conversion Kit for the KV Broadside Shotgun. As mentioned previously, you must complete any 5 out of the 7 challenges in any of the modes this week to unlock this kit.
The JAK Jawbreaker Aftermarket Kit converts the KV Broadside Shotgun into a Battle Rifle, making it extremely lethal in mid-range combat. While you certainly get a damage boost at such ranges, be prepared for high gun kicks and recoil. But you can always take advantage of the Gunsmith system to modify the weapon to your liking.
Since the kit breathes new life into the Shotgun, it is highly recommended to get on the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges as soon as possible and acquire this overpowered kit.
That covers everything you need to know about MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges and the rewards you can earn by completing them. It is worth noting here that the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Week 2 challenges are limited-time and will disappear from the game, along with the rewards, once the season concludes.
