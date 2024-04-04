How to unlock "Well Traveled" MCW Blueprint for free in Warzone and MW3

The "Well Traveled" MCW Blueprint is now available to unlock for free in Warzone and MW3. It is part of the Call of Duty: Warzone 4th Anniversary Pack. It has been four years since the original battle royale title launched in 2020. Call of Duty is celebrating its four-year anniversary by giving all players, who just joined the series or have been playing since day one, a host of rewards in-game.

The most coveted among them all is the "Well Traveled" MCW Blueprint. In this article, we'll take a closer look at how you can get a hold of this item for absolutely free.

How to get "Well Traveled" MCW Blueprint in Warzone and MW3 for free

To unlock the "Well Traveled" MCW Blueprint in Warzone and MW3 for free, log in to the titles and collect the Call of Duty: Warzone 4th Anniversary Pack from your in-game store. This will unlock not only the Blueprint but also a host of other cosmetics in the form of stickers that bring various iconic locations throughout the titles' history as stamps.

Here are all the items in the pack apart from the Blueprint:

Caldera Shores

Fortune’s Keep

Gora Dam

Live, Respawn, Repeat

Oasis

Open Air Market

Paradisum

Rebirth Island

The Palace

Urzikstan Rail

Verdansk Arena

Vondel

These 12 stickers are all unique and can be equipped with any weapon of your choice. Be it an SMG or an Assault Rifle, these stickers are not limited to any weapon class.

What makes the "Well Traveled" MCW Blueprint truly unique is that it already comes with all these stickers pre-equipped, which forms the entire body of the gun (refer to the image above).

The developers' decision to have the MCW as the gift for the fourth anniversary is wise. The Assault Rifle is deemed a replica of the original ACR from Modern Warfare 2 (2009). It boasts low recoil and easy handling attributes, making it a fantastic pick for almost all scenarios.

It goes without saying that the "Well Traveled" MCW Blueprint goes beyond aesthetics and has a set of attachments pre-equipped to make it even deadlier in the right hands. However, it is worth noting here that the anniversary pack is available for a limited time only in Season 3 of WZ and Modern Warfare 3.

Although it is currently not known until when the bundle will be available for grabs, it is expected to last until the Season 3 Reloaded update, after which it will be removed from the game. Hence if you wish to get a hold of the "Well Traveled" MCW Blueprint, log in right now and get it for free.

