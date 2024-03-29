What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 Season 3

Call of Duty team will release Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 on April 3, 2024. The next major update is packed with solid content for players to stay hooked onto their PCs and consoles. From new maps, gameplay modes, and perks, there's a lot to get excited about.

The developers have already revealed key content details for Modern Warfare 3 Season 3. This article will showcase all the highlighted features players should know about ahead of Season 3's launch.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3: 6 new Core 6v6 maps, four game modes, new Perks, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 will be a treat for those who crave more maps in the game's Multiplayer experience. The new update will give them six new core 6v6 maps. Most of them will be available with the debut of Season 3.

Here's a list of all the new Multiplayer maps in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3:

6 Star (Launch)

Emergency (Launch)

Growhouse (Launch)

Tanked (Launch)

Checkpoint (Mid-Season)

Grime (Mid-Season)

Four new Game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3

Capture the Flag (Launch): The fan-favorite Multiplayer mode will make its comeback with Season 3. It sees two teams pitted against each other, with eliminations being a secondary objective during the match. The main aim revolves around stealing the opponent's flags and returning them to one's home base.

One in the Chamber (Launch Window): First introduced with 2010's Black Ops, this is basically a party mode. Each player gets a single bullet to start with and gains another after getting a kill. Also, everyone starts with three lives in case things don't go as expected.

Minefield (Mid-Season): In this unique mode, each time an enemy is killed, a proximity mine is dropped at the enemy corpse. This mine cannot be picked up and remains deadly to the opposing team (but not to any friendly teammate).

Escort (Mid-Season): Based on the previously famous Payload mode, this one sees two teams with unlimited respawns facing each other on various maps. While one team tries to protect a MAW as it maneuvers across the map, the other team tries to take down and destroy the vehicle.

Once the first game of the match is completed, the teams swap objectives. The team with the quickest vehicle takedowns wins eventually.

New Perks and Equipment

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

[Vests]

Gunslinger Vest (Launch): Secondary Weapon specialist.

Secondary Weapon specialist. Weapon Slots: No primary slot, Secondary slot (2).

Equipment Slots: Tactical (2), Lethal (1), Field Upgrade(1).

Benefits: Refreshed stamina on Kill, Improved reload speed, Ability to reload while sprinting.

Modular Assault Rig Vest (Launch): Lethal and Tactical Scavenger.

Lethal and Tactical Scavenger. Equipment Slots: Tactical (2), Lethal (2), Field Upgrade (1).

Gear Slots: Gloves (1), Boots (1), Gear (1).

Benefits: Start with maximum Reserve Ammo with resupplied Lethals and Tacticals from dead players.

Compression Carrier Vest (Launch): Assisted healing and gas protection.

Assisted healing and gas protection. Equipment slots: Lethal (1).

Gear Slots: Gloves (1), Boots (1), Gear (1).

Benefits: Health gets regenerated quickly after a kill or objective capture. The effect of gas grenades also gets reduced.

[Boots]

Reinforced Boots (Launch): Immune to movement reduction effects.

[Gear]

High-Gain Antenna (Launch): Minimap gets zoomed out for the player and other nearby allies. It results in the enemy remaining on the radar for a longer duration.

Enhanced Vision Goggles (New Field Upgrade)

Enhanced Vision Goggles in MW3 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Players will get to access the Enhanced Vision Goggles (EVG) to toggle between normal vision and enhanced vision. The goggles will feature integrated target highlighting ability but also sport limited battery. Hence, it will be crucial to be prudent with its usage.

