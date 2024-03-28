All new maps in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3: 6 Star, Emergency, Growhouse, and more

Call of Duty has revealed new maps in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3. Just before the official release of the next major update, the developers have shared all the details of what players can expect from Modern Warfare 3 Season 3. Like past seasons, this one will introduce some unique core 6v6 maps for Multiplayer fans.

This article will mention everything players need to know regarding the new maps in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3.

New maps in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3

Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 will be launched on April 3, 2024. It will add a pack of fresh maps to make the overall Multiplayer experience enjoyable for players. Here is a list of all the new maps in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3.

6 new Core 6v6 Maps

6 Star (Launch)

This is a medium-sized map for core 6v6 matches. The Hadiqa 6 Star resort sits on the top of a Dubai skyscraper. Players can use some useful shortcuts in this map like a vent that connects the aquarium and Oasis Lounge, a pump room that drops down in the lounge, and a dangerous catwalk connecting the garden helipad to a security office.

2) Emergency (Launch)

Emergency is a small-sized core 6v6 area among other new maps in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3. The map lane flows through an exterior forecourt, the interior reception lobby, and a medical laboratory. This will enable players to have longer sightline opportunities from both the ground and atop the vehicles.

3) Growhouse (Launch)

Originally, it was released as Sphere in Call of Duty Vanguard's Season 3. The remastered Growhouse is now a small-sized core 6v6 area. It features upper and lower levels, offering a larger space to move. Players can expect mid- to long-range battles above the ground and close-quarter combat in the rickety structure.

4) Tanked (Launch)

Tanked is a medium-sized core 6v6 area. The main action in this area will take place mostly at the ground level. Players can expect ferocious encounters occurring around and in the fish-filled exhibition. Those on the winning side will make most of the Aquarium tunnel.

5) Checkpoint (Mid-Season)

Checkpoint is a small-sized core 6v6 location among other new maps in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3. The entire area is quite dense, with most of the action taking place at ground level. The upper walkways and control tower are sealed off, resulting in rapid combat while giving numerous cover options.

6) Grime (Mid-Season)

This area is a small- to medium-sized core 6v6 map. Compared to other new maps in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3, it suits players seeking medium-range and close-quarter combats. The overall urban layout of this map provides a lot of cover opportunities.

