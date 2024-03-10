Modern Warfare 3 players accuse Call of Duty of not having "easy games" in multiplayer anymore

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded is live now. While the game's mid-season update has brought a plethora of changes, there is one thing that players are still unhappy about. According to a large section of the community, CoD multiplayer has become so competitive in recent days that players hardly load into any easy games.

A user named Civil-Pomelo-4386 on a Reddit thread expressed their feelings regarding this:

"Casual and easy games do not exist in MW3."

While it is given that Call of Duty uses Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM) to engage players in a competitive setting, it is sometimes difficult for those who want to play the game casually.

Let's look at what the Modern Warfare community had to say about the situation.

Modern Warfare 3 players are unhappy with the difficult lobbies in multiplayer

In the Reddit thread, Civil-Pomelo-4386 explained that the current Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer doesn't have a place for casual players anymore. According to them, every lobby is tough and sweaty, and the players are extremely competitive.

Due to the SBMM feature, there is no random matchmaking in Call of Duty anymore, which means the system would analyze your skill and stats and then put you in a match with similar players. However, the more you play, the more difficult it will get.

Comment byu/Civil-Pomelo-4386 from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

Another user named StructureFuzzy8174 commented that Warzone Resurgence lobbies have become similar to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer. Even with Ranked Resurgence being part of the playlist, the general lobbies are as sweaty as before, making casual players have a hard time. They stated:

"I’m a 1.6 kd resurgence player and for the record my lobbies are absolutely oppressive. We aren’t farming lower KD players we’re simply trying to survive the pits if hell every night we play. I thought the release of ranked would make pubs a little less sweaty but that didn’t happen."

Comment byu/Civil-Pomelo-4386 from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

Comment byu/Civil-Pomelo-4386 from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

Another user, murdersquatch, mentioned that their friends with lower K/D face more difficulties. Players have discovered that SBMM detects matches based on the highest K/D player in a team.

Hence, if one player had a better K/D than their teammates, the rest of the group would face more formidable opponents.

Comment byu/Civil-Pomelo-4386 from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

Comment byu/Civil-Pomelo-4386 from discussion inCODWarzone Expand Post

Some players have also explained that they really had fun in limited-time modes in Modern Warfare 3, where Activision removed SBMM temporarily. However, in the classic and ranked modes, it's very difficult for players to compete if they want to play the game casually.

This has been a topic of discussion in Call of Duty for a long time, and fans are still disappointed with the current system. What do you think about SBMM in Call of Duty? Let us know in the comment section.