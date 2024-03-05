What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer in Season 2 Reloaded

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer in Season 2 Reloaded is packed to the brim with new content. This mid-seasonal patch is set to open up bigger and better ways to cause mayhem and destruction, allowing players to thrive in the adrenaline-pumping combat zones of the game. With new maps, game modes, and numerous other additions, players are ready to embrace the experience it promises.

This article provides a comprehensive overview of all the new additions and quality-of-life changes in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer in Season 2 Reloaded.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer in Season 2 Reloaded: Remastered maps, new game modes, and more

Das Haus (New Remastered map)

Remastered map: Das Haus in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer in Season 2 Reloaded will see the addition of Das Haus, a popular map pick from Call of Duty: Vanguard. Offering tight corners and compact cubbies, the remastered map will pave the way for close-quarter engagements and unmanageable chaos.

We expect the lobbies to be filled with shotgun and SMG enthusiasts, dropping bodies one after another.

New game modes

Bounty in MW3 (Image via Activision)

With the latest MW3 Season 2 Reloaded update, the title will see the addition of two new game modes: Bounty and Juggermosh.

Bounty

In Bounty, players will be thrown into a team deathmatch-style experience with unlimited respawns. Whoever is the kill leader will be designated as an HVT (High-value target) and effectively marked with a fat bounty.

The HVT will carry extra points and rewards, and their worth will be displayed on a flag, which they will carry in the game mode. When eliminated, these points will be transferred to the assailant.

Juggermosh

Juggermosh is a brand-new game mode in collaboration with the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Players will drop in as Ultramarines in the game, clad in “Ultramar’s Vengeance” Power Armor or a Blood Angels Space Marine encased in “Baal’s Wrath” Power Armor. These offer unique abilities in the game, similar to Juggernaut Recon Killstreak.

The goal of this game mode is to get your hands on the elusive one-hit-kill melee weapon, Chainsword. Fight through the waves of enemies coming your way, and grab armor from the fallen to patch your health.

The Chainsword will be located at the center of the map. Coordination and teamplay will be the key to winning this game mode.

Vortex: Decay's Realm (Limited-time mode)

Vortex LTM in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Vortex: Decay's Realm is a limited-time mode coming with Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer in Season 2 Reloaded. It will feature two unique rot-infested maps, Airborne and Skidgrow, alongside Tetanus, Sporeyard, and Satan’s Quarry.

For more Season 2 Reloaded news, check these links below:

Tracer Pack Green Ghoul Warhammer 40k skins How to unlock SOA Subverter

Godzilla x Kong New Empire Kong Tracer Pack Tempus Torrent's 2-shot loadout