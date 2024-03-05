With the new Season 2 Reloaded update coming on March 6, the game will also drop the Godzilla x Kong New Empire Kong Tracer Pack. The pack contains an operator, two weapon blueprints, and a couple of other cosmetic upgrades that are themed around the savage world of King Kong.

This article will highlight the new Tracer Pack Godzilla x Kong bundle in Modern Warfare 3. We will also dive into its prices and whether or not the bundle is worth buying.

What is the price of the new Godzilla x Kong New Empire Kong Tracer Pack Modern Warfare 3?

The new Tracer Pack Godzilla x Kong bundle will be a premium bundle estimated to be priced similarly to other premium bundles at 2,400 Call of Duty points (CP). Purchasing 2,400 CP directly from the store costs $20.

Players can use their existing currency from past purchases to partially offset the cost, though. The CP-to-cash conversion in the Call of Duty Store is given below:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

After buying enough CP, the bundle can be purchased from the store. It should be available immediately after the purchase.

What’s included in the new Godzilla x Kong New Empire Kong Tracer Pack in Modern Warfare 3?

A ton of exclusive stuff inspired by the legendary monsters Godzilla and King Kong can be found in the Tracer Pack. What's in the pack is as follows:

“Kong Armor” Operator Skin

“Titan Tech Rifle” LMG Weapon Blueprint

“Monarch Stinger” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

“Kong’s Knuckle Slamwich” Finishing Move

“Bow to No-One” Large Decal

“King Kong” Weapon Charm

Also, both weapon blueprints are included with B.E.A.S.T. Tracers.

Is the Godzilla x Kong New Empire Kong Tracer worth buying?

This pack contains something for any Warzone and MW3 enthusiast, whether your goal is to show off your allegiance to the king of the jungle or ferociously control the battlefield.

It is definitely worthwhile for you to get the Tracer Pack, even if you're not a fan of Godzilla and King Kong, because gathering rare cosmetic items in Warzone and MW3 is always a fun experience.

