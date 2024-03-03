Tracer Pack Green Ghoul in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

The Tracer Pack Green Ghoul is now available in the Call of Duty Store on MW3 and Warzone. It contains an Operator skin, weapon blueprints, and a couple of cosmetic items that feature a poison green aesthetic. It's one of the last Season 2 bundles to be released in the game before the official launch of Season 2 Reloaded on March 6.

This article will highlight the Tracer Pack Green Ghoul bundle in MW3 and Warzone. Read on to learn more about its price, inclusions, and if it's worth buying.

What is the price of the Tracer Pack Green Ghoul in MW3 and Warzone?

The Tracer Pack Green Ghoul bundle is available for purchase at 2,400 Call of Duty points (CP). Its price is similar to the tracer packs and bundles released throughout Season 2.

For those purchasing CP directly, 2,400 CP costs approximately $20. However, if players have existing currency from previous purchases, they can use these to offset the cost. Here's the CP-cash conversion in the Call of Duty Store:

200 CoD Points: $1.99

500 CoD Points: $4.99

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99

After getting enough CP, they can head to the Call of Duty store to purchase the bundle.

What’s included in the Tracer Pack Green Ghoul in MW3 and Warzone?

The tracer pack features a vibrant poison green design. Similar to 2,400-CP bundles in the game, it contains an Operator skin, two weapon blueprints, and some weapon accessories.

Here are the inclusions of this tracer pack:

"Neutron" Operator skin

"Wraith" AMR9 weapon blueprint

"Soul Carver" Riveter weapon blueprint

"Glow in the Dark" Large decal

"Necrrotic Bite" sticker

"Gelatinous Cylinder" weapon charm

Strike Team Slot

3x Brain Rot Ammo mod

Is the Tracer Pack Green Ghoul MW3 and Warzone worth buying?

Call of Duty bundles that offer unique aesthetics and effects tend to be highly popular in the community. The Tracer Pack Green Ghoul bundle is one of these packs, making it a worthwhile purchase due to its design, effects, and new tracers.

Aside from the Operator skin, the weapon blueprints and weapon accessories are also well-designed. It's easily one of the best purchasable bundles in Season 2.

