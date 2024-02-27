Call of Duty store to reportedly get a massive overhaul

Reports suggest that the Call of Duty store is set to receive a massive overhaul, as leaked by user @SemtexLeaks on X. The leak includes a seven-second clip showcasing the changes made to the store's user interface, along with datamined codes hinting at the upcoming overhaul. Fans have expressed anticipation for these changes, as many feel that the store's UI has been in need of improvement for some time.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding this leak, given the reputation of the leaker, these updates will likely be implemented soon. Keep reading to learn more about the rumored changes coming to the Call of Duty Store.

Recent leaks reveal big changes in Call of Duty store

Expand Tweet

User @SemtexLeaks revealed the changes coming to the Call of Duty store. His post on X showed a short clip that showcased new store features, including the Wishlist button and weapon blueprint tester in the Firing Range.

The Wishlist feature allows players to put specific bundles or items in a separate category to make their desired items easier to view and purchase. Meanwhile, the weapon blueprint tester allows players to see what the weapon camo looks like in-game. It's particularly helpful for bundle packs with new tracer effects.

Previewing bundle blueprints were previously available in Modern Warfare 2. However, this feature was removed in Modern Warfare 3.

Expand Tweet

In addition to these features, Custom Audio bundles, exclusive tones, and a category labeled "Most Meta" are also reportedly coming to the Call of Duty store. However, these features were not fully explained, so players will need to wait for an official announcement to learn more details.

If these leaks are true, then we can probably expect the changes to be released with the Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded update on March 6. Alternatively, they may be introduced during Modern Warfare 3 Season 3.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty news and updates.

Warzone and MW3’s fan-favorite bundles return to celebrate Dune 2 launch || Warzone pro finds out "FPS penalty" for using Riot Shield || Warzone Season 3 release date and time for all regions