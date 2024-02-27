In a recent X post, Warzone streamer @jamcowl highlighted a significant issue affecting his gameplay: the huge FPS (frames per second) penalty experienced when using riot shields in-game. He addressed game developers Raven Software and Sledgehammer Games, urging them to investigate and address the problem.

According to him, simply looking through the riot shield glass can cause frame rates to drop from over 130 FPS to under 90 FPS, a substantial decrease that can greatly impact gameplay.

Jamcowl attached a video demonstrating the issue. In the gameplay footage, he switches to a loadout featuring a riot shield. As he aims down sights or peers through the riot shield's glass, the frame rate visibly drops, highlighting the performance penalty experienced by players using this equipment.

Fans react to player discovering "FPS penalty"

While some immediately resonated with the post and shared similar experiences, others expressed skepticism or offered alternative perspectives. However, not everyone agreed with the severity of the issue or its impact on gameplay.

@Fraggers_ftw dismisses the reported performance issue with riot shields in Warzone, attributing the concern to lower-skilled players with a KDA (Kill/Death Ratio) of 0.89. He suggests that countering riot shields is simple, stating players can easily throw a sticky lethal to eliminate the threat.

@CommentsWithKev acknowledged the potential reasons behind the reported performance drop in Warzone — increased graphical intensity, such as more shadows, reflections, and fine details. He claimed such elements contribute to a more intensive render, leading to a decrease in FPS (frames per second). The player expressed surprise at the severity of the drop, noting that a 40 FPS decrease is substantial.

@iloveduster26 highlighted specific performance issues in Call of Duty: Warzone following the Season 2 update. He identified the area in the city with the "weird triangle building" and the middle island with the "mosque-like" building and cave as locations that feature significant frame drops for no apparent reason.

If true, such in-game areas may require performance optimization.

@ImfamousWarrior revisited a past experience with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Bo4) and drew parallels to the current performance issues in Warzone. The player recalls the launch of Bo4, specifically mentioning the "Blood of the Dead" map, where he experienced frequent crashes due to using a riot shield.

Despite the mixed reactions, Warzone players actively engaged in constructive dialogue about the performance issues. The tweet served as a catalyst for discussion, prompting players to share their experiences and suggestions for improvement.