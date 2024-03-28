Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 is officially releasing on April 3, 2024, and Activision has announced several brand new Perks in the upcoming Season. While the season contains a plethora of content in both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, having exciting new Perks in the game always excites the community.

With Modern Warfare 3's exclusive Vest system, these new Perks would surely be a new choice for players to create new tactical advantages over others. If you want to learn about all the new Perks in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3, read below.

Every new Perk in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 and how to use them

From the Gunslinger Vest to the Modular Assault Rig, there are some brand new Perks in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer that players would love to explore. However, remember that there are some specific restrictions on the usage as well. For instance, the Gunslinger Vest would allow certain benefits in the multiplayer only for the secondary weapons.

All new Perks in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the Perks in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 and how players can use them:

New Perk (Vest): Gunslinger Vest (Launch)

Secondary Weapon specialist

Weapon Slots: No Primary Slot, Secondary Weapon Slot (2)

Equipment Slots (4): Tactical (2), Lethal, Field Upgrade

Gear Slots (4): Gloves, Boots, Gear (2)

Secondary weapon benefits

Refreshes stamina on kill.

Improved reload speed.

Reload while sprinting.

Increases weapon swap speed by a minimum of 40% (swap speed bonus differs between weapons).

Spawn with maximum Reserve Ammo.

Players need to keep in mind that the duplicate effects won't stack in this new Perk. For instance, if someone equips the Perk with the Quick-Grip Gloves or the Commando Gloves, players would gain the effects of the Marksman Gloves. Furthermore, if the same Perk is equipped with the Mag Holster, an operator would be able to use the effects of the Mission Comlink.

New Perk (Vest): Modular Assault Rig (Launch)

Lethal and Tactical scavenger

Equipment Slots (5): Tactical (2), Lethal (2), Field Upgrade

Gear Slots (3): Gloves, Boots, Gear

Start with maximum Reserve Ammo. Resupply Lethals and Tacticals from dead players.

New Perk (Vest): Compression Carrier (Launch)

Assisted healing and gas protection

Equipment Slots (1): Lethal

Gear Slots (3): Gloves, Boots, Gear

Immediately regenerate health after a kill or objective capture. Reduced effects from gas grenades.

New Perk (Boots): Reinforced Boots (Launch)

Immune to movement reduction effects.

New Perk (Gear): High-Gain Antenna (Launch)

The minimap is zoomed out for you and nearby allies.

Enemies remain on radar longer for you and nearby allies if a nearby ally has the CCT Comms Vest Perk.

See nearby ally radar pings from Intel Jacker and compass indicators from nearby ally Signal Jammers.

New Tactical: EMD Mine (Mid-Season)

Proximity-triggered mine that sticks to surfaces. Once triggered, the mine shoots out tracker devices that reveal the enemy location and direction until removed.

That is all there is to know about the brand-new Perks in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3.

