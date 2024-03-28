All new game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3

Call of Duty fans can expect five new game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3. The upcoming season is going to be a stellar one for diehard CoD fans. Activision has announced the return of Rebirth Island, along with four new weapons, for the new season.

Many fans look forward to trying out the new game modes that will be introduced in Season 3, and this article will talk about them.

New game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3, explained

The following game modes will be available at different times during Season 3. Activision has decided to start S3 strong with Capture the Flag.

1) Capture the Flag

Capture the Flag is among the new game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

This returning game mode is arguably one of the most popular ones in the Call of Duty franchise. In it, players are divided into two teams with only one objective — steal the opposition's flag and return to home base. However, the enemy team will also be trying the same.

Additionally, if one team's flag is not in their base, even if they bring back the opposition's flag, it won't be counted as captured. Showing both offensive and defensive abilities is a must in this game mode. It will be available in the game with the onset of season 3.

2) One in the Chamber

One in the Chamber is also among the new game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

This mode will test the trigger discipline and accuracy of players. All gamers will take a stand for themselves and try to eliminate as many players as they can in it. The catch? They get only one bullet at the start, with each kill granting them an extra bullet.

Players will get a knife if they, unfortunately, run out of ammo. The bullets in this mode are special, with one hit being enough to kill a foe. Each player will get three lives at the start.

One must note this is a fun-filled Party mode and the K/D and wins/losses will not affect their Combat Record. The release date of this mode is yet to be revealed.

3) Minefield

Minefield in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

This game mode is expected to launch in the middle of Modern Warfare 3 Season 3. It's basically a multiplayer battle but with mines. The developers are planning to add them to other modes like Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint as well.

In Minefield, when players kill an enemy, a proximity mine will be dropped at that location. However, it cannot be picked up. Fortunately, only the enemy team will be affected by this mine. Players can expect chaos on the battlefield as kills and mines keep stacking in this mode.

4) Escort

Escort is another one of the new game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

This mode is also expected to drop mid-season in Modern Warfare 3. In it, players will be divided into two teams facing off in multiple locations. One squad will have to escort an MAW through the map successfully. The other team will try their best to eliminate them and the MAW.

The two squads will switch sides after the first round and complete the other objective this time. In the end, the team that took down the MAW quickest will be the winner.

5) Vortex Playlist

Vortex Playlist will be one of the new game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The collection of preternatural maps will be available for a limited time in the Season 3 playlist. Players will be able to enjoy options like Airborne, Satan’s Quarry, Skidgrow, Sporeyard, and Tetanus. Along with that, Vortex Mosh Pit and a new Arcade Mode with gameplay modifiers will be available in this playlist.

A limited-time event, "Vortex Vir.Rus Mainframe," will also start when the Vortex Playlist drops in the game.

