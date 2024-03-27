MW3 Zombies Season 3 Warlord leaked ahead of the release

A brand new Warlord has been possibly leaked for MW3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded. According to @ForwardLeaks on X, the next major update will eventually introduce another strong enemy on Urzikstan's open-world map. This means players will need to get prepared to face this new Warlord inside Zombies mode.

This article will discuss all the key details on the newly leaked Warlord in MW3 Zombies for Season 3 Reloaded.

Note: Players should take all the leaks and speculation with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

New MW3 Zombies Warlord leaked for Season 3 Reloaded Battle Pass

One of the trusted sources on X, known as @ForwardLeaks, recently shared a post on social media. The scooper claimed that a new Warlord will arrive in Modern Warfare 3. They also mentioned Season 3 Reloaded while sharing a leaked yet clear image of this mysterious figure.

Following the launch of Season 3, players may witness the introduction of a new Warlord in Season 3 Reloaded. Since Warlords have mostly appeared under Modern Warfare 3 Zombies so far, the leaked enemy could also surface in this mode.

By now, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies players have witnessed Warlords like Dokkaebi and Keres, among a few others.

Expected content for MW3 Zombies in Season 3

While Season 3 Reloaded is still far away, there's no exact detail on what players will get in MW3 Zombies. Many hardcore fans have complained about the lack of quality content inside the open-world mode since its debut in November 2023.

MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

While Season 2 Reloaded did reveal new Schematics and challenges, they didn't prove to be enough to keep players busy. Moreover, there have been several rumors suggesting a delay of Zombies-related content following the launch of Season 3.

It will be interesting to see whether the developers announce an official blog for MWZ before Season 3's release. The next big update is set to arrive on April 3, 2024.

