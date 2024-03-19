The release of new content in Season 3 of MW3 Zombies might face a significant delay based on a recent leak by @CODwarfareforum on X. The other specifics regarding this delay still remain undisclosed, and the reports came as troubling news for fans. Keep in mind that the developers have yet to officially confirm this leak.

Read on to learn more about this delay.

Note: It is vital to note that leaked information is prone to change and should be treated with caution until validated by the developers.

Season 3 of MW3 Zombies is apparently getting behind schedule with new content

@CODwarfareforum, a very popular Twitter page dedicated to Call of Duty news, recently came up with a post on their page regarding the new content in Season 3 of MW3 Zombies. Amidst all the high expectations from fans for Season 3 that stem from the recent release of the Season 2 Reloaded update, the release of all the upcoming content in Season 3 of the game will face an unexpected delay.

According to the tweet from @CODwarfareforum, the root cause of the delay stems from some unforeseen challenges Activision encountered in the development process. While this kind of delay in the development cycle is very common in the industry, fans should also keep in mind that no official statement regarding this delay has been released by Activision. Therefore, fans should approach this unofficial information with caution.

And in the meantime, until anything is officially confirmed by Activision, players can keep enjoying the plethora of content that came with the release of the Season 2 Reloaded update in Zombies.

From fresh maps and tons of other gameplay enhancements that included new game modes and a new Warlord, Season 2 Reloaded introduced tons of content in MW3 Zombies for fans to immerse themselves for the time being.

