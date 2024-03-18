Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will reportedly feature Cargo Delivery Boat contract

As per the latest leaks, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is set to feature a brand-new contract featuring Cargo Delivery Boat. This leak has been brought to the community's attention by popular dataminers, MargwaNetwork and HeyImAlaix. While Activision has not yet disclosed official information confirming the possibility of this contract, the dataminers' track record for mining accurate information has brought forth a fair bit of speculation.

This article will explore the details of the Cargo Delivery Boat contract in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies and any related information to the same. For a detailed brief, read below.

What is Cargo Delivery Boat contract in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

The Cargo Delivery Boat contract in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will reportedly feature a loot delivery mission where players will have to transfer precious cargo from Point A to Point B using a Cargo ship vessel. This ship will be able to carry a small number of people, the details of which have not yet been disclosed by either the dataminers or Activision.

Similar to Warzone DMZ boat cargo missions, players will be hunted across the map by an attack Helicopter while they proceed to complete the contract. If this turns out to be a replica of the DMZ mission, they will have to strive to keep their Cargo boat healthy as they make it to their final destination. To minimize damage to the vessel and the cargo onboard, it will be crucial to keep the ship moving.

We speculate that this contract will be added to MW3 Zombies in the upcoming Season 3 update, or possibly the mid-season reloaded update for the same. There is no official confirmation concerning the mission's release date in the game, nor has there been any intimation from the dataminers on this front.

Players speculate that similar reworked DMZ-style missions will be incorporated in Modern Warfare 3 Zomibes to keep the game spicy and fun.

