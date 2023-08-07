Warzone 2 DMZ guide: How to complete the Unregistered Cargo mission

Unregistered Cargo is a DMZ mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and is the final Tier 1 mission from the Shadow Company Faction. Despite being a last mission, it is simple to accomplish and does not involve any complex tasks or riddles. It is divided into two parts and can be easily completed solo without the assistance of teammates.

With a little guidance, the Unregistered Cargo mission can be completed quickly. This article presents a precise approach for you to easily carry out the objectives, wrap it up fast, and reap the rewards associated with it.

Completing the Unregistered Cargo mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Unregistered Cargo mission can be completed in a short amount of time. It is focused primarily on the new ship that Season 5 introduced to the Al Mazrah map. Two tasks need to be carried out on the Al Mazrah map, as listed below:

Tasks involved in the Unregistered Cargo mission (Image via Activision)

Clear all hostiles on the ship to the Southeast of Al Bagra Fortress

Investigate the contents of the Shipping Containers

After completing the two tasks, you will receive the No Prisoners Weapon Blueprint and an additional 10,000 XP. Follow the guide below to swiftly complete the aforementioned DMZ mission:

First, you need to deploy in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah map and head towards the far end of the southeast direction.

The ship will be visible on the tac map, so ping and go to this location.

Location of the ship (Image via Activision)

Find a boat to transverse in the water since the ship will be distant from the coast and will take a long time to reach by swimming.

Once you reach the ship, climb up the ladder. However, you may come across a glitch that will not allow you to climb all the way up. It is recommended to use the zip line present at the front of the ship.

After getting inside, clear out all enemies present there. The AI bots are not powerful and will not pose much threat.

Once you clear all the enemies, your first task will be completed.

Now proceed to the ship's deck, and in the centermost part, there will be some open shipping containers.

One should have something akin to an upload station, so check each one. Interact with it, and your second task will be completed.

Interact with this Upload Station to complete the second task (Image via Activision)

With this, you will successfully complete the Unregistered Cargo mission in Warzone 2 Season 5 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.