How to use MRAP and win DMZ matches in Warzone 2

The MRAP, or Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle, is the latest addition to Warzone 2's Season 5 update, and it proves to be a crucial asset in DMZ matches. As the name indicates, this hefty and powerful vehicle protects its occupants from a variety of dangers on the battlefield. While it is slower than other vehicles, its enormous strength more than compensates for this shortcoming, making it a powerful force to be reckoned with in various battle scenarios.

The vehicle is an overpowered element that may help players conquer numerous challenges in the DMZ. This article will guide you on how to acquire the MRAP and emphasizes its importance in overcoming various challenges during matches.

How to utilize MRAP to easily win Warzone 2's DMZ matches

The MRAP proves to be an unstoppable force on the battlefield, effortlessly overcoming every obstacle in front of it. It expresses its overpowering status with its sturdy, armored build and two strong weaponry atop - a grenade launcher with unlimited ammo and a deadly gun turret similar to the LTV's.

The MRAP assures absolute superiority by smashing vehicles and players in its path, confirming its place as the ultimate asset in DMZ battles.

To optimally utilize its full potential, a well-coordinated team is essential where responsibilities should be assigned wisely: one for driving, one for the grenade launcher, another for scouting, and one for the turret. Without exiting the car, victory is possible with flawless cooperation.

However, it is vulnerable to launchers, so keep an eye out for launcher-equipped opponents. The powerful grenade launcher can easily annihilate opponents, making it a valuable asset for defeating any foe.

The MRAP vehicle spawns in several spots distributed across Al Mazrah in Warzone 2 DMZ. In order to access it, you must have one MRAP key, without which operating the vehicle is impossible.

Where to get the MRAP Key and how much does it cost?

The MRAP Key is required to gain access to the vehicle. It must be obtained first before proceeding to the MRAP Vehicle. The key is accessible in all Buy Stations, but it is definitely not cheap. It costs a whopping 200,000 cash, which is an obvious price to pay for the power you receive to dominate a DMZ battle.

After acquiring the MRAP key, use the tac-map to locate the vehicle, since its spawns location varies every time. Locate its icon on the map and act quickly to get there before other players take it.

This is everything players need to know regarding the use of MRAP in Warzone 2's DMZ for some easy wins.

