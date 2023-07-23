How to exploit the Koschei Complex infinite money glitch in Warzone 2 DMZ

Cash is a valuable resource in Warzone 2 DMZ, allowing you to purchase weapons, kill streaks, and other necessary items for improved gameplay. While grinding for it is the usual way, a newly identified glitch has given players the chance to get unlimited cash within the Koschei Complex. This flaw is currently unpatched, providing a chance for exploitation until developers resolve the issue.

A YouTube content creator named thatprotogen7 has displayed the glitch on his channel, explaining an in-depth method to get unlimited money in the DMZ mode. This article will offer a thorough analysis of the process as demonstrated by the YouTuber.

Note: The unlimited money glitch is only available at the Koschei Complex in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Step-by-step procedure to exploit Koschei Complex's unlimited money glitch in Warzone 2 DMZ

Koschei Complex was included as part of the Season 3 Reloaded update and has since gained popularity among players. The appeal of this place within the community originates from its number of hidden secrets and chambers, which provide fascinating and interesting items to acquire. Furthermore, it provides multiple difficulties and intricate faction tasks, giving complexity and excitement to the mode and enthralling the fandom even more.

The glitch may provide you an advantage in tackling the challenges of DMZ with more ease since cash is a vital aspect in this mode. Below is the detailed procedure on how to exploit the glitch:

Firstly, deploy in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah and search for some apartments in any of the POIs to get your hands on a 'Bottles of Liquor', commonly found inside freezers.

Once you have the item, head inside the Koschei Complex. You can take any of the four entrances.

After entering, proceed further to get into the Chemical Plant region.

Continue into the region and into its center. There's a little room with a light in it. Outside the compartment are vents, and within it lies a Factory Admin key.

Take the key and go north to the A1 section. Unlock the bunker door to enter the Factory Admin area. Continue inside to find the Shopkeeper's store.

There will be a dead drop inside. Interact with it and put the 'Bottle of Liquor' inside it. Close it and a note with a passcode will be dropped.

Note dropped from the Koschei Complex's dead drop (Image via Activision)

Take the note and sell it at the nearby buy station. You will receive money from it.

Now drop the money you received and head again towards the dead drop.

You may now put anything in the dead drop, causing the letter to drop with a different passcode each time.

Repeat the procedure several times to accumulate a crazy amount of cash. Unless the developers fix it, this can be repeated countless times.

The above is everything there is to know about the Koschei Complex's unlimited money glitch that players can exploit in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.