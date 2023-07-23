How to find the submarine in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 4?

Submarines serve as non-functional visual components in Warzone 2's DMZ, but players must become familiar with their whereabouts to complete certain missions. There are two submarines in Warzone 2, one at Al Mazrah and the other at Ashika Island. Knowing these locations can be useful for gamers to undertake certain tasks since it increases their chances of quickly succeeding tasks.

Warzone 2 has some stunning maps, the largest of which is Al Mazrah. Each map is meticulously developed for strategic purposes while also being visually appealing. Submarines are prominently depicted on the maps, particularly near ports. The following article will offer precise submarine locations, saving gamers the effort of time-consuming searches.

Where are submarines located in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Submarines in the Warzone 2 DMZ are only used as visual objects to authenticate the port area settings and add to the game's immersion. Despite being inoperable, their existence heightens realism and gives gamers a more genuine gameplay experience. However, they won't find ample submarines in Warzone 2, and currently, there are only two of them present.

The first lies at the westernmost point of the Al Mazrah map, while the second resides on Ashika Island inside an underground cave. Players will benefit from being familiar with these specific locales since it will help them complete tasks more quickly and improve their game experiences.

Location of the submarine on Ashika Island

The submarine on Ashika Island will be located in the underground waterway cave. Many players may be perplexed by the waterway's entrances since it is not indicated on the tac map. However, there are three entrances to access the waterway cave.

The primary entrance is located within the Town Center POI, the second is in the Tsuki Castle POI, and the third one can be found within the Port Ashika POI. When you get there, look out for any waterways going under a tunnel. Head inside the tunnel and proceed further.

Regardless of your chosen entrance, the submarine will be in the center. Thus you must move inside until you reach the dead drop and run into a Juggernaut. Half of the submarine will be submerged in water. Although you can climb it, you cannot enter it.

Location of the submarine on Al Mazrah

Al Mazrah submarine location (Image via Activision)

The submarine will be present on Al Mazrah at Hafid Port, located in the map's far west direction. This, unlike the Ashika Island submarine, will be on land rather than submerged in water. To discover it, go to the Hafid Port POI and proceed to the extreme northern end, where you will find a couple of warehouses. Locate an open-gated warehouse that houses the enormous submarine. Although you may climb up, you cannot enter the submarine.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map pic.twitter.com/wRxViYczuZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.