How to complete the Delivery Problem mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Delivery Problem mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ mode is part of the Black Mous faction's Tier 5. It primarily requires you need to infiltrate Building 21. All the tasks of the mission need to be completed in a single deployment. The only challenge is to acquire the Building 21 key and find the dead drop since it does not have a fixed spawn location.

The DMZ mode in Warzone 2 has proven to be a popular one, where players can chill out while completing missions to receive special rewards and a considerable quantity of experience points.

What to do to complete the Delivery Problem in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Delivery Problem is a straightforward mission that can be performed quickly if you already have a Building 21 key. If not, you should go to other maps and loot supply drops since you will likely find it there. Alternatively, the key can be found as ground loot in some Strongholds and restricted rooms.

There are three tasks you need to complete for the Delivery Problem mission. They are listed below:

Take seven Tracking Devices From the Building 21 Dead Drop

Plant a Tracking Device Under Each of the seven Cargo Trucks in the Parking Garage

Extract in the Same Deployment

After completing all three tasks, you will be rewarded with a Double Weapon XP Token (1 Hour) and an additional 20,000 XP.

The following steps will help you complete the mission swiftly:

Use the Building 21 access card to directly infiltrate Building 21. You will most likely spawn in the Parking Garage area or on the above level.

If you are spawned upstairs, take the staircase and proceed to the basement parking lot.

Now, your job will be to locate the dead drop.

The parking lot has four corners labeled A, B, C, and D. Each one will have a stairwell, and the bottom of these stairwells is the likeliest location where the dead drop will spawn.

Dead Drop location (Image via Activision)

Check each corner, and once you locate the dead drop, interact with it. Inside, you will find seven Tracking Devices. Stow it into your backpack, and your first task will be completed.

Once you have the tracking devices, locate the cargo trucks in the parking lot.

Now, go near the trucks, and a prompt will appear stating, "Place Tracking Device."

Where to place the tracking devices (Image via Activision)

Find all seven of the tracking devices and place them. After completion, your second task will be completed.

You have most likely expended enough time at this point, so an extract should appear, and you must proceed to exit the place.

Once you extract from Building 21 successfully, the Delivery Problem mission in Warzone 2 DMZ will be completed.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.