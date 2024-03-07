All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies changes in Season 2 Reloaded

The developers are introducing significant changes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 2 Reloaded. With the advent of Operation Deadbolt, players worldwide can experience the upcoming part of the expanded MW3 Zombies storyline. Additionally, the developers are introducing containment levels, a new warlord, Keres, gameplay changes, and other quality-of-life changes.

This article will provide players with all the changes introduced in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 2 Reloaded.

Every change in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 2 Reloaded

Expand Tweet

Let’s deep dive into all the changes implemented in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 reloaded, according to the COD blog posts:

SEASON 2 RELOADED ZOMBIE CONTENT

Story Mission

In this phase of the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Story mission, Operation Deadbolt is assigned to look into a new irregularity in the world. With increasing audacity, Terminus Outcomes has come after your team into the Dark Aether. You must rely on your veteran guide, Sergei Ravenov, to survive there.

Dark Aether Rift

Upon completing the story mission, players worldwide can experience the world of Dark Aether Rift. You must remain cautious, follow the cryptic clues, and finish the timed activities to gain entry into the Rift gate. After going inside, you must complete certain challenges and remain alive to earn coveted rewards featuring the Blood Burner key, and more.

Additionally, a hidden quest must be completed after finishing the story mission. It will unlock Dark Aether Rifts for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies players in Season 2 Reloaded.

New Acquisitions and Schematics

Expand Tweet

Mags of Holding: To avoid reloading and refilling your ammo, you can take it straight from your weapon’s ammo storage and continue inflicting damage.

To avoid reloading and refilling your ammo, you can take it straight from your weapon’s ammo storage and continue inflicting damage. Blood Burner Key: With the help of Blood Burner Key, you can summon a two-wheeler Wonder Vehicle at your location. This bike is nearly indestructible and powered by the blood of zombies flattened under its tires. Moreover, you can ride it in style over water.

With the help of Blood Burner Key, you can summon a two-wheeler Wonder Vehicle at your location. This bike is nearly indestructible and powered by the blood of zombies flattened under its tires. Moreover, you can ride it in style over water. V-R11 Wonder Weapon Case Schematic: Every ally offers a lot to the team in battle. Hence, with the help of the V-R11 Wonder Weapon, you can increase your force size by turning mercenaries into friendly zombies and vice versa. Moreover, you can use the weapon to provide temporary immunity to your teammates from upcoming zombie attacks.

Containment Levels

The developers are introducing Containment Levels in the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 2 reloaded. It’s a new tiered Exfil system that will be available to players this season.

Here’s an overview of rewards according to your Containment Levels:

Tier 1 - Level 2: Start with 500 Essence

- Level 2: Start with 500 Essence Tier 2 - Level 5: Start with 5 Armor Plates

- Level 5: Start with 5 Armor Plates Tier 3 - Level 8: Start with 1000 Essence

- Level 8: Start with 1000 Essence Tier 4 - Level 12: 30% discount on Perk-A-Cola machine costs.

- Level 12: 30% discount on Perk-A-Cola machine costs. Tier 5 - Level 20: Start with 1500 Essence.

- Level 20: Start with 1500 Essence. Tier 6 - Level 30: 30% bonus on Contract Essence Rewards

- Level 30: 30% bonus on Contract Essence Rewards Tier 7 - Level 40: Start with 2500 Essence.

- Level 40: Start with 2500 Essence. Tier 8 - Level 50: 50% discount on Mystery Box costs.

- Level 50: 50% discount on Mystery Box costs. Tier 9 - Level 75: Start with 5000 Essence.

- Level 75: Start with 5000 Essence. Tier 10 - Level 100: 20% discount on Pack-A-Punch costs.

Moreover, those unsuccessful in escaping the map will be pushed back a single tier.

New Warlord: Keres

Keres is a deadly and elusive expert in Chemical Warfare. She’s all set to challenge even the most veteran team. Courageous squads can face her on the Killhouse at Orlov Military Base. You must prepare and proceed with extreme awareness. You must anticipate a strong defense by soldiers, turrets, traps, gas grenades, and deadly snipers around her stronghold.

For your safety, it’s highly advised to use a gas mask.

GAMEPLAY

Here are the gameplay changes in the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 2 Reloaded:

Expand Tweet

Contracts

Addressed multiple instances of contracts spawning in Warlord Strongholds.

ENEMIES

Zombies

Aether Worms

Greylorm will no longer follow players to the Final Exfil Helicopter.

Zombies

Addressed multiple instances where Zombies could not target or follow a player.

Terminus Outcomes

Warlords

Defeating a Warlord now grants a guaranteed Wonder Weapon Case.

Warlord: Keres

Keres has arrived and will have a week-long spotlight at the start of Season 2 Reloaded.

ALLIES

Zombies

Hell Hounds

Players can no longer activate a Dog Bone while in water.

Friendly (Pet) Hell Hounds expressed discomfort with being summoned underwater.

WEAPONS

Here are the Weapon changes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 2 Reloaded:

Season 2 Weapons

New Weapons added in Season 2 can now be found in the loot pool alongside lockers, crates, and the Mystery Box.

SMGs

RAM-9

Decreased Critical Hit damage when Pack-a-Punched.

The RAM-9 fires an extra bullet when PAP’ed, allowing it to overperform with the previous tuning.

PISTOLS

Basilisk

Addressed an issue preventing players from infilling with the ‘Opus’ and ‘Triggerfinger’ Basilisk blueprints.

KILLSTREAKS

Closed an exploit that allowed players to become invulnerable while using the Juggernaut Killstreak.

UI/UX

Addressed an issue where Contract UI elements would disappear if a player left the squad while the Contract was active.

STABILITY

Added various crash and stability fixes.

This is all there is to know about the changes in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies in Season 2 Reloaded.

Find more articles like this here:

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded Bug fixes || MW3 Season 2 Reloaded Bug fixes || Pre-load MW3 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded || All weapon changes