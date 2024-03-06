All bug fixes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update

Bug fixes are a pivotal part of the COD: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update, which recently went live on servers. Apart from those, the developers are introducing two new weapons alongside numerous aftermarket parts for the JAK Backsaw Kit, JAK Outlaw-277 Kit, and more.

Additionally, Warzone Season 2 Reloaded offers some minor changes in the Warzone Ranked Play: Resurgence, numerous Tracer Packs, quality-of-life updates, and more. This article will provide you with a brief description of all the bug fixes in this update.

All COD: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded bug fixes

Based on the blog post by COD, here are all the bugs fixed in the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update:

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Fortune’s Keep allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue that would prevent a new weapon from appearing in the backpack inventory if it was picked up while replacing armor plates.

Fixed descriptions on some tactical equipment to match their exact functionality.

Fixed several interface issues when a player respawns after dying near the end of a Jailbreak public event.

Fixed an issue that allowed Bomb Drones to down friendly players.

Fixed an issue causing several ground loot Ram-9 rarities to be missing an attachment.

Fixed an issue where end of match names were scrolling from too low on the screen.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate equipment.

Fixed an issue preventing Players from spawning after using the Rejoin feature in Resurgence modes.

Fixed an issue causing the backup pistol to get stuck when using a killstreak.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate Plate Carriers.

Fixed an issue causing a crash when attempting to use the Rejoin feature.

Fixed an issue causing custom Perk Packs to disappear when attempting to stow them.

Fixed an issue causing the Player to not appear on the minimap for teammates after a Jailbreak occurs.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to keep the backup pistol out of the water.

