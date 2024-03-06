All bug fixes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update

Bug fixes are a pivotal part of the COD: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update, which recently went live on servers. Apart from those, the developers are introducing two new weapons alongside numerous aftermarket parts for the JAK Backsaw Kit, JAK Outlaw-277 Kit, and more.
Additionally, Warzone Season 2 Reloaded offers some minor changes in the Warzone Ranked Play: Resurgence, numerous Tracer Packs, quality-of-life updates, and more. This article will provide you with a brief description of all the bug fixes in this update.
All COD: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded bug fixes
Based on the blog post by COD, here are all the bugs fixed in the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update:
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Fortune’s Keep allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue that would prevent a new weapon from appearing in the backpack inventory if it was picked up while replacing armor plates.
- Fixed descriptions on some tactical equipment to match their exact functionality.
- Fixed several interface issues when a player respawns after dying near the end of a Jailbreak public event.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Bomb Drones to down friendly players.
- Fixed an issue causing several ground loot Ram-9 rarities to be missing an attachment.
- Fixed an issue where end of match names were scrolling from too low on the screen.
- Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate equipment.
- Fixed an issue preventing Players from spawning after using the Rejoin feature in Resurgence modes.
- Fixed an issue causing the backup pistol to get stuck when using a killstreak.
- Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate Plate Carriers.
- Fixed an issue causing a crash when attempting to use the Rejoin feature.
- Fixed an issue causing custom Perk Packs to disappear when attempting to stow them.
- Fixed an issue causing the Player to not appear on the minimap for teammates after a Jailbreak occurs.
- Fixed an issue allowing Players to keep the backup pistol out of the water.
