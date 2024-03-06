All bug fixes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded update

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Mar 06, 2024 21:15 IST
Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded bug fixes (Image via Activision)
Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded bug fixes (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded is live, introducing a plethora of fresh content alongside crucial game-balancing elements such as bug fixes, weapon adjustments, and quality-of-life changes. These tweaks significantly enhance the game's quality and performance, thus guaranteeing players a smooth and immersive gameplay experience.

In this article, we will cover all the bug fixes implemented in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with the launch of the Season 2 Reloaded update.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded: All bug fixes

Bug fixes are implemented by considering various data collected over time, enabling gamers to enjoy bug-free gameplay. With the MW3 Season 2 Reloaded update, several bug issues were fixed, which have been listed below:

MW3 multiplayer bug fixes

  • Add to Favorites button will no longer appear for locked Emblems.
  • Calling Cards unlockable only in Modern Warfare II will now state this information in the Customization menu.
  • In Free for All Modes, the local player will no longer appear as an enemy in the kill feed.
  • In Gunfight, placeholder images will no longer briefly appear in the Killcam.
  • Players can now Quick Equip content from the View New Content menu.
  • In Snipers Only Mode, restriction icons are now present for Weapons that aren't Sniper Rifles, allowing players to better discern which Weapons are restricted.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Weapon Level from displaying in Gunsmith
  • Several inaccuracies with Weapon Attachment descriptions have been resolved.

MW3 Ranked Play bug fixes

  • Addressed an issue that prevented players from earning SR after completing a match.
  • Addressed an issue that prevented the Top 250 Camo from animating when previewing the reward in-game.

New UIX features in MW3 multiplayer

Added the ability to filter Attachments by Subcategories in the Gunsmith.

  • Optics: Hybrid, 4x, Thermal, Sniper Scope, 2.5x, Red Dot, Reflex, & Holo
  • Muzzles: Breachers, Flash Hiders, Suppressors, Comps & Brakes
  • Underbarrels: Hand Stops, Undermounted Weapons, Bipods, Vert Grips, & Angled Grips

Added the ability to track up to 5 Challenges to view outside the Challenge menu.

  • Tracked Challenges will appear on the in-game pause menu and lobby.

Added a Mark All Read button in the Social notification center

Check out other MW3 Season 2 Reloaded-related articles from Sportskeeda:

Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded pre-load size on all platforms || What to expect from Warhammer 40K crossover in Warzone and MW3? || How to play Bounty in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer || What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer in Season 2 Reloaded?

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?