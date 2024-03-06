All bug fixes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded update

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded is live, introducing a plethora of fresh content alongside crucial game-balancing elements such as bug fixes, weapon adjustments, and quality-of-life changes. These tweaks significantly enhance the game's quality and performance, thus guaranteeing players a smooth and immersive gameplay experience.
In this article, we will cover all the bug fixes implemented in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with the launch of the Season 2 Reloaded update.
Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded: All bug fixes
Bug fixes are implemented by considering various data collected over time, enabling gamers to enjoy bug-free gameplay. With the MW3 Season 2 Reloaded update, several bug issues were fixed, which have been listed below:
MW3 multiplayer bug fixes
- Add to Favorites button will no longer appear for locked Emblems.
- Calling Cards unlockable only in Modern Warfare II will now state this information in the Customization menu.
- In Free for All Modes, the local player will no longer appear as an enemy in the kill feed.
- In Gunfight, placeholder images will no longer briefly appear in the Killcam.
- Players can now Quick Equip content from the View New Content menu.
- In Snipers Only Mode, restriction icons are now present for Weapons that aren't Sniper Rifles, allowing players to better discern which Weapons are restricted.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Weapon Level from displaying in Gunsmith
- Several inaccuracies with Weapon Attachment descriptions have been resolved.
MW3 Ranked Play bug fixes
- Addressed an issue that prevented players from earning SR after completing a match.
- Addressed an issue that prevented the Top 250 Camo from animating when previewing the reward in-game.
New UIX features in MW3 multiplayer
Added the ability to filter Attachments by Subcategories in the Gunsmith.
- Optics: Hybrid, 4x, Thermal, Sniper Scope, 2.5x, Red Dot, Reflex, & Holo
- Muzzles: Breachers, Flash Hiders, Suppressors, Comps & Brakes
- Underbarrels: Hand Stops, Undermounted Weapons, Bipods, Vert Grips, & Angled Grips
Added the ability to track up to 5 Challenges to view outside the Challenge menu.
- Tracked Challenges will appear on the in-game pause menu and lobby.
Added a Mark All Read button in the Social notification center
