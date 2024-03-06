All bug fixes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded update

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded is live, introducing a plethora of fresh content alongside crucial game-balancing elements such as bug fixes, weapon adjustments, and quality-of-life changes. These tweaks significantly enhance the game's quality and performance, thus guaranteeing players a smooth and immersive gameplay experience.

In this article, we will cover all the bug fixes implemented in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with the launch of the Season 2 Reloaded update.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded: All bug fixes

Bug fixes are implemented by considering various data collected over time, enabling gamers to enjoy bug-free gameplay. With the MW3 Season 2 Reloaded update, several bug issues were fixed, which have been listed below:

MW3 multiplayer bug fixes

Add to Favorites button will no longer appear for locked Emblems.

Calling Cards unlockable only in Modern Warfare II will now state this information in the Customization menu.

In Free for All Modes, the local player will no longer appear as an enemy in the kill feed.

In Gunfight, placeholder images will no longer briefly appear in the Killcam.

Players can now Quick Equip content from the View New Content menu.

In Snipers Only Mode, restriction icons are now present for Weapons that aren't Sniper Rifles, allowing players to better discern which Weapons are restricted.

Fixed a bug that prevented Weapon Level from displaying in Gunsmith

Several inaccuracies with Weapon Attachment descriptions have been resolved.

MW3 Ranked Play bug fixes

Addressed an issue that prevented players from earning SR after completing a match.

Addressed an issue that prevented the Top 250 Camo from animating when previewing the reward in-game.

New UIX features in MW3 multiplayer

Added the ability to filter Attachments by Subcategories in the Gunsmith.

Optics: Hybrid, 4x, Thermal, Sniper Scope, 2.5x, Red Dot, Reflex, & Holo

Muzzles: Breachers, Flash Hiders, Suppressors, Comps & Brakes

Underbarrels: Hand Stops, Undermounted Weapons, Bipods, Vert Grips, & Angled Grips

Added the ability to track up to 5 Challenges to view outside the Challenge menu.

Tracked Challenges will appear on the in-game pause menu and lobby.

Added a Mark All Read button in the Social notification center

