Warzone Season 2 Reloaded early patch notes: Research vessel, New Killstreak, Field Upgrade, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update is almost here, and Activision has released the early patch notes covering everything coming to the CoD battle royale with the mid-season update. From a brand new Mobile POI called Research Vessel to a new Killstreak, the battle royale will exclusively have exciting features for fans to explore.

While both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will receive a plethora of content, including new weapons, bundles, and much more, the patch notes detailed in this article is exclusive to Warzone. Read on the learn more.

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded early patch notes

The update will go live on March 6, 2024, at 9 AM PT. Here is everything in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update:

CONTENT SUMMARY:

Research Vessel Mobile POI. Board the Research Vessel on Fortune’s Keep, a new mobile POI circling the island’s shoreline.

Board the Research Vessel on Fortune’s Keep, a new mobile POI circling the island’s shoreline. New Killstreak: Clear out buildings of entrenched enemies with this aerial attack that decimates anyone within the targeted location.

Clear out buildings of entrenched enemies with this aerial attack that decimates anyone within the targeted location. New Field Upgrade: Create a safe zone in the gas with the Portable Decontamination Station, protecting any Operators within its area of effect.

New POI, Killstreak, and Field Upgrade

Research Vessel in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Research Vessel (Mobile Point of Interest)

Reports of a pontoon-style watercraft off the coast of Fortune’s Keep have been confirmed as the ship arrives offshore in the mid-season update. Climb aboard once you spot it because this mobile POI stays on the move throughout the first two minutes of a match before dropping anchor in one of the few predetermined locations in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

Keep your eyes out for enemy Operators who are also exploring the vessel; the ship features multiple levels as well as its own helipad and Ascenders, so danger can appear at any moment, even if it appears safe on first boarding. Once you’re on the Research Vessel, it’s usually a great idea to commandeer the craft and utilize the equipment on board. You can:

Access a decontamination station that works like the PDS (see below).

Watch for enemies after activating the UAV tower.

Purchase unique and exclusive items from the special Buy Station.

Toot the vessel’s horn to prove you’ve stormed the ship and if you’d like more enemy interest in your current whereabouts.

Pilot the helicopter (or another chopper) onto the helipad.

Investigate the [[REDACTED]] and unlock the loot-filled [[REDACTED]].

New Killstreak — Bunker Buster

Bunker Buster in Warzone (Image via Activision)

If you're pinned down by enemy snipers holed up in the building across the street, instead of charging them head-on and wishing for the best, pull out your binoculars and target the building with the new Bunker Buster Killstreak. Once this is activated, watch your enemies bite the dust as a missile drops down on the building, sending an explosive blast through multiple floors and leaving a column of gas in its wake.

New Field Upgrade — Portable Decontamination Station

PDS in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Clear away the gas using the new Portable Decontamination Station (PDS) Field Upgrade in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. With this item, you can decide when it’s time to move. Emitting a cloud of chemicals that counteracts the corrosive effects of the circle gas, a temporary safe zone is created for all Operators within its area of effect, though it’s also available on the Tac Map for all Operators to see. Note that the duration of this Field Upgrade shortens after the sixth circle of gas.

If you're looking for mobile gas protection, attach the PDS to your vehicle and clear the way. The Field Upgrade can also be deployed in the water and near a Buy Station to reactivate it.

Check out our other Warzone guides:

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded release date and time for all regions || All leaked operator skins in Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded || All confirmed Warhammer 40K skins in Warzone and MW3 || Warzone Mobile official release date