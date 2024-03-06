Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded pre-load size on all platforms

Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded pre-load is currently live. This highly anticipated mid-seasonal update is scheduled to launch on March 6, 2024, at 9 am PT, introducing a slew of content to both titles, including new weapons, modes, maps, events, and much more. Like all previous major updates, Season 2 Reloaded offers a pre-load period where players can download and install the update before the official release.

As such, this article aims to provide the pre-load size for Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded.

What is the pre-load size for Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded on all platforms?

Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded battle.net pre-load size (Image via Battle.net)

The pre-load for Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded is currently online for Battle.net users, and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users will likely receive it before the update goes live. However, Xbox users may not be able to do so. The pre-load size for Battle.net is 18.56 GB, so PS4 and PS5 will likely have similar sizes, varying by 4-5 GB.

Although the patch will not include multiple new maps or game-changing elements, it will introduce an exciting crossover with Warhammer 40K and incorporate new events like the Dune: Rule of Fate, Warhammer 40,000: For the Emperor, and Vortex: Decay’s Realm, which has increased the size.

Additionally, MW3 Zombies will receive several new additions, including the continuation of the story mission, a new warlord, and new schematics, all of which contribute to the update's size.

PC (battle.net): 19 GB

PS4/PS5: 18 - 22 GB.

When does Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded begin?

Here are the release dates and times for the WZ and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded update across all regions:

Pacific Time (PT): March 6, 2024, at 9 am

March 6, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): March 6, 2024, at 10 am

March 6, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): March 6, 2024, at 11 am

March 6, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): March 6, 2024, at 12 pm

March 6, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): March 6, 2024, at 5 pm

March 6, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): March 6, 2024, at 6 pm

March 6, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): March 6, 2024, at 7 pm

March 6, 2024, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): March 6, 2024, at 10:30 pm

March 6, 2024, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): March 7, 2024, at 1 am

March 7, 2024, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): March 7, 2024, at 2 am

March 7, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): March 7, 2024, at 4 am

March 7, 2024, at 4 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): March 7, 2024, at 6 am

That covers everything regarding WZ and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded pre-load size for all platforms.