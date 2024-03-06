All gameplay changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded: Bunker Buster, PDS, and more

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is set to implement new gameplay changes that will elevate the community's experience. With the latest season, players will see the addition of unique fresh items, killstreaks, and numerous other goodies that have been introduced to improve the general quality-of-life experience in the game. With new features, players can expect a significant shift in the game's meta, paving the way for gamers to develop new playstyles.

This article will explore all gameplay changes in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded and more. For a detailed brief, read below.

What is Bunker Buster in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded?

Bunker Buster in WZ (Image via Activision)

Bunker Buster in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded fills up the slot of a Killstreak. Promoting explosive gameplay, this new Killstreak is designated to breach all fortified areas in the game.

With Bunker Buster equipped, you get access to a Binocular, which will allow you to pinpoint the target. A penetrating gas-loaded missile will be dropped on the given target, flushing any concealed threats and further demolishing up to three floors of the building in question.

Players will see a column of gas being emitted from the point-of-contact, which will last up to 25 seconds in-game. It's a great counter to use against snipers holed up in buildings.

How to use PDS in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

PDS in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Portable Decontamination Station (PDS) in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is a new Field Upgrade. With this item, you will be able to create a temporary safe zone in the gas, allowing you to heal or rotate to safety.

The PDS will protect you from most sources of gas, allowing you to survive within a six-meter radius from its point of deployment. You can further attach it to vehicles to make for a speedy rotation through the gas.

That said, as you step into the final two circles of your match, the effectivity of the PDS reduces, lowering its duration by 50%.

Bug Fixes in WZ Season 2 Reloaded

The patch notes for Warzone Season 2 Reloaded outline the following bug fixes:

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Fortune’s Keep allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue that would prevent a new weapon from appearing in the backpack inventory if it was picked up while replacing armor plates.

Fixed descriptions on some tactical equipment to match their exact functionality.

Fixed several interface issues when a player respawns after dying near the end of a Jailbreak public event.

Fixed an issue that allowed Bomb Drones to down friendly players.

Fixed an issue causing several ground loot Ram-9 rarities to be missing an attachment.

Fixed an issue where end of match names were scrolling from too low on the screen.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate equipment.

Fixed an issue preventing Players from spawning after using the Rejoin feature in Resurgence modes.

Fixed an issue causing the backup pistol to get stuck when using a killstreak.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to duplicate Plate Carriers.

Fixed an issue causing a crash when attempting to use the Rejoin feature.

Fixed an issue causing custom Perk Packs to disappear when attempting to stow them.

Fixed an issue causing the Player to not appear on the minimap for teammates after a Jailbreak occurs.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to keep the backup pistol out of the water.

