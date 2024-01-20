Best WSP Swarm loadout in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The WSP Swarm is one of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, owing to its high rate of fire and precision. Its lower TTK makes it part of the game's meta SMGs. This lightweight weapon is ideal for running across a level and descending over roofs to deliver a quick string directly into an enemy's head.

The WSP is perfect for any player looking for something fast and easy to control. This article will highlight the best WSP Swarm loadout for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Best WSP Swarm loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

WSP Swarm Loadout in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Following are the best attachments for the submachine gun in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies:

Muzzle: Xten Black Kite

Xten Black Kite Rear Grip: WSP TAC-20 Grip

WSP TAC-20 Grip Laser: Verdant Hook Cylindrical Laser

Verdant Hook Cylindrical Laser Magazine: 100 Round Drum

100 Round Drum After Market: WSP Akimbo Brace Stock

This SMG loadout is perfect for those looking to run and gun in the game. Considering the weapon's mobility will be substantially reduced to aid in combat, the WSP Tac-20 Grip and Verdant Hook Cylindrical Laser are critical for rapid Spring to Fire speed.

When you stop moving, your operator will immediately deploy the SMG, allowing ample shooting time if you attempt to clear out a horde of Zombies on the move. The Akimbo Brace Stock is essential for this loadout as it will let you utilize the SMG to its fullest potential.

The 100 Round Drum Mag is also essential for this loadout. When you activate Pack A Punch for the SMG, you may store 200 rounds in a single clip. You may also remove the Xten Black Kite and replace it with a barrel that provides additional recoil control. This one boils down to personal choice.

With a fast rate of fire and a high mag count, you can deal a lot of damage in a short period. As long as they are in front of you and you have enough bullets in your clip, you can defeat any zombie that tries to kill you.

Best WSP Swarm class setup and perks

WSP Swarm class setup (Image via Activision)

Here are the best perks and equipment to use with the SMG in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies:

Vest – Overkill Vest

– Overkill Vest Boots – Running Sneakers

– Running Sneakers Gloves – Scavenger Gloves

– Scavenger Gloves Gear – Tac Mask

– Tac Mask Lethal – Semtex

– Semtex Tactical – Stim

– Stim Field Equipment: Trophy System

How to unlock the WSP Swarm in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

To unlock the SMG in Modern Warfare 3, you must reach Level 27 in multiplayer. Players might get the SMG sooner by locating and removing the weapon from the Zombies mode. Players may also grind up levels in Warzone, as the BR mode is generous with XP.

Best secondary weapon for the WSP Swarm in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

MCW in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

In Zombies, the MCW or KV Inhibitor is a suggested secondary weapon complementing the WSP Swarm. Like other SMGs, this is a gun to employ while you're closing in on someone. To level the playing field during a long-range conflict, we recommend a dependable AR like the MCW or a Sniper Rifle like the KV Inhibitor.

The Longbow is likewise an excellent choice for sniping, but its bolt-action design contrasts sharply with the rapid SMG. The KV Inhibitor is suggested, especially if you're unfamiliar with sniper rifles.

For other weapon loadout guides, refer to the links below:

