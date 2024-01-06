Best Renetti loadout in MW3 Zombies: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The Renetti has quickly risen in popularity in MW3 Zombies. This handgun has proved to be quite a versatile choice of weaponry capable of shredding down hordes of zombies. However, without the right loadout, you might as well be shooting peas out of this handgun. While it does feature great damage and fire rate, the best way to make this gun even more efficient would be to maximize its fire rate without sacrificing too much on the handling and damage.

This article will explore the possible attachment options for this pistol, which will allow you to maul down any zombie that comes your way. The list of attachments prescribed will allow you to have a versatile playstyle, allowing you to switch up the pace of your gameplay whenever you want.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best loadout attachments for Renetti in MW3 Zombies

Best attachments (Image via Activision and Youtube.com/@Satchino98)

Featuring a high fire rate and great accuracy, the Renetti handgun packs quite the punch in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Here are the best loadout attachments for the weapon:

Laser: FJX DIOD-70 Laser

FJX DIOD-70 Laser Barrel: MK2 Renetti Long Barrel

MK2 Renetti Long Barrel Trigger Action: Bruen Express

Bruen Express Magazine: 50-round Magazine

50-round Magazine Optics: SZ Sigma-IV Optic

The FJX DIOD-70 Laser is a universal attachment that allows players to have improved aim-down-sight (ADS) speed, aiming stability, and enhanced sprint-to-fire speed. Players have better weapon handling with this attachment, making them accurate while being mobile.

The exclusive MK2 Renetti Long Barrel will significantly reduce your aiming idle sway, which allows you to be more accurate. Further, it will improve your bullet velocity and range, providing you with a more versatile option for choosing your preferred playstyle.

The Bruen Express Trigger Action will buff your fire rate by several folds. This mod will allow you to shred through hordes of zombies with absolute ease.

The 50-round Magazine is self-explanatory. A higher magazine capacity will allow you to have better control of the outcome of the battles that you delve into.

Our choice of optics is the SZ Sigma-IV; however, it is quite a subjective pick, and we urge you to try out different attachments and finalize what feels most comfortable.

Best class setup and perks for Renetti loadout in MW3 Zombies

Perk package

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Boots: Lightweight Boots

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Equipment: Aether Shroud

Best secondary to Renetti in MW3 Zombies

Lockwood 680 Shotgun in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

You can pair this handgun with a Shotgun, such as the Lockwood 680, which happens to be quite an overpowered weapon pick for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

