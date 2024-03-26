Warzone Rebirth Island new trailer breakdown: An underwater system, possible dynamic destruction, and more

Call of Duty has finally dropped the much-awaited Warzone Rebirth Island trailer. After teasing the iconic map and officially confirming its return, the developers have now revealed the first look of Rebirth Island in Warzone. The remastered version of the map will be introduced early next month with Season 3.

This article will summarize the key aspects of Warzone Rebirth Island's new trailer. Some fresh elements were revealed by the developing team as far as the gameplay mechanics are concerned.

An underwater combat system and a possible dynamic destruction may get introduced under Warzone Rebirth Island with Season 3 on April 3

The latest trailer released by the Call of Duty team focuses on the villain, Vladimir Makarov, and his group, Konni. The Rebirth Island trailer, which is 1 minute and 38 seconds long, shows various Operators descending onto the map alongside Makarov.

It's also been confirmed that at least two new Konni Operators are coming to the game in Season 3. However, proper information regarding their identity has yet to be revealed. As seen in the trailer, Makarov will also get a brand new skin.

The trailer also revealed an Armored Operator swimming underwater. Players may witness an underwater combat system in Warzone Rebirth Island under Season 3. What's crucial to note is that the original Rebirth Island didn't feature this aspect.

Another major hint revealed in the trailer is regarding dynamic destruction. In the clip, certain structures are seen getting destroyed. It could hint at match-based destruction caused by players engaging in fights against each other during the game. However, this aspect is still a mystery.

An underwater Combat system could be introduced in Warzone Rebirth Island (Image via Activision)

There are even more attractive and unique Operator skins on the way in Season 3. For players curious about POIs in Warzone Rebirth Island, here's a complete list of all 11 landing spots across the map.

Bioweapons

Chemical Engineering

Industry

Dock

Prison

Control Center

Harbor

Headquarters

Factory

Living Quarters

Stronghold

Although it's not officially confirmed, the new trailer suggests that some of the weapons from Advanced Warfare may also return in Season 3.

For more news, the latest updates, and guides on Call of Duty Warzone, keep following Sportskeeda.

