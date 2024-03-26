How to get Caked Up Weapon Blueprint in MW3 and Warzone

With the arrival of Rebirth Island officially announced, Call of Duty revealed the Caked Up Weapon Blueprint. It's a special gift that comes with the celebration of the comeback of the fan-favorite map. After plenty of early leaks and speculations, Call of Duty finally announced that the map is set to return to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in Season 3.

Fortunately, the new weapon blueprint is free for all players. This article will highlight the Caked Up Weapon Blueprint and how to unlock it in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

How to claim Caked Up Weapon Blueprint in MW3 and Warzone

Unlocking the Caked Up Weapon Blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is an easy process.

You can follow these simple steps:

Login to your X account. Go to Call of Duty's official X account, @CallofDuty, or go to this post. Reply to the tweet with #REBIRTHDAY to claim your free weapon blueprint. Wait for the official launch date of Season 3 to claim your reward.

The Caked Up weapon blueprint should automatically be added to your collection once Season 3 officially drops on April 3, 2024. This should be available for use in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

What to expect in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3

While the headliner for Season 3 is the return of Rebirth Island in Warzone, there are tons of other exciting content to look forward to in April.

After lackluster content for Zombies in Season 2, the upcoming season is expected to bring in plenty of additions for the game mode. Leakers reveal that Season 3 will introduce new story missions, a PvP mode, schematics, weapon cases, and tons of Aftermarket parts exclusively tied to the game mode.

The new season will also reportedly introduce new maps and map reworks for Multiplayer, alongside perks and weapons. A Godzilla Kong x Call of Duty crossover is also coming soon, which will bring new Operators, skins, bundles, and in-game events.

Much like the previous seasons, players can expect to see rewards that can be unlocked by grinding and completing Weekly challenges. It also appears that new weapons are coming to MW3 and Warzone Season 3.

