CDL 2024 Major 2 Final day: Grand final winner, prize money, and more

CDL 2024 Major 2 kicked off on March 21, 2024, in Broward County Convention Center, Florida. The main stage began following a five-week qualifying round, with twelve teams competing for the Major 2 championship. OpTic Texas, New York Subliners, Toronto Ultra, and Atlanta FaZe emerged as leading contenders during the qualifiers.

Hosted by Miami Heretics, the final day of CDL Major 2 happened on March 24. This article will highlight the results of the tournament.

Who won the CDL 2024 Major 2?

Atlanta FaZe was crowned champion of the CDL 2024 Major 2. Following a heartbreaking runner-up finish in CDL 2024 Major 1, the team finally secured the title after beating the "Green Wall," OpTic Texas.

The latter went undefeated in the qualifying round and was a heavy favorite to win the title and head into the main tournament. Meanwhile, FaZe was among the top four teams.

The championship match was an intense five-game series. Each round was nail-biting, showcasing the competence and skills of the top two teams. Despite OpTic's efforts to close out each game, FaZe's strong coordination and teamwork ultimately propelled them to victory, securing a 4-1 map score.

Chris "Simp" Lehr was especially great during the whole series, pulling off a 13-kill streak in the opening game.

FaZe's winning roster included Cellium, Simp, Abezy, and Drazah. Simp was crowned the Finals MVP for the CDL 2024 Major 2.

CDL 2024 Major 2 prize money

Atlanta FaZe bagged $150,000 in their win as CDL 2024 Major 2 champions. They also get 100 CDL points, which will count toward their progress in the 2024 Championship. Meanwhile, runner-up OpTic Texas will bring home $90,000 and 75 CDL points.

Here are the full results for the tournament, including the teams' prize money and CDL points:

Atlanta FaZe (100 points) - $150,000 OpTic Texas (75) - $90,000 New York Subliners (60) - $60,000 Toronto Ultra (45) - $30,000 Carolina Royal Ravens (30) - $15,000 Los Angeles Guerrillas (30) - $15,000 Las Vegas Legion (15) - $7,500 Minnesota ROKKR (15) - $7,500 Miami Heretics (0) Seattle Surge (0) Boston Breach (0) Los Angeles Thieves (0)

