As the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers nears its end, 12 pro teams will be looking to secure last-minute wins. The qualifying rounds will determine the teams' placements in the Major 2 main tournament, to be hosted by Miami Heretics on March 20. OpTic Texas and New York Subliners are currently leading the team standings, having picked up six wins without any losses.

This article will highlight the schedule, updated team standings, and results for Week 5 Day 2 of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers.

Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 5 Day 2 results

The first match saw a stunning performance by Las Vegas Legion as they took down Carolina Royal Ravens in a clean sweep. With this victory, they maintain their win streak and secure their fifth win in the Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Major 2 host Miami Heretics clinched their second win, dominating Minnesota ROKKR in three quick games.

In the final match, Major 1 champs Toronto Ultra went head-to-head against Los Angeles Thieves, who managed to win one map, although Ultra eventually won the series.

Match 1 (12 pm PT) - Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Las Vegas Legion (Invasion: CR 153 - LAS 250; Highrise: CAR 1 - LAS 6; Karachi: CAR 1 - LAS 3)

(Invasion: CR 153 - LAS 250; Highrise: CAR 1 - LAS 6; Karachi: CAR 1 - LAS 3) Match 2 (1:30 pm PT) - Minnesota ROKKR vs. Miami Heretics (Rio: MIN 168 - MIA 250; Highrise MIN 4 - MIA 6; Karachi; MIN 1 - MIA 3)

(Rio: MIN 168 - MIA 250; Highrise MIN 4 - MIA 6; Karachi; MIN 1 - MIA 3) Match 3 (3 pm PT) Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves (Rio: TOR 250 - LAT 195; Highrise: TOR 4 - LAT 6; Karachi: TOR 3 - LAT 0; Sub Base: TOR 250 - LAT 137)

Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Las Vegas Legion (3 - 0)

Minnesota ROKKR vs. Miami Heretics (0 - 3)

Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves (3 - 1)

Call of Duty League 2024 points

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 New York Subliners (NYS) 6 - 0 60 2 OpTic Texas (OPT) 6 - 0 60 3 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 5 - 1 50 4 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 5 - 2 50 5 Las Vegas Legion (LAS) 5 - 2 50 6 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 4 - 3 40 7 Boston Breach (BOS) 2 - 4 20 8 Miami Heretics (MIA) 2 - 5 20 9 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 2 - 5 20 10 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 1 - 6 10 11 Seattle Surge (SEA) 1 - 5 10 12 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 0 - 6 0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 5

Here is the CDL 2024 Major 2 schedule:

Week 5 Day 1 matches (March 15 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion

Seattle Surge vs. Las Vegas Legion Match 2: Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Week 5 Day 2 matches (March 16 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Vegas Legion

Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Vegas Legion Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Miami Heretics

Minnesota ROKKR vs. Miami Heretics Match 3: Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Week 5 Day 3 matches (March 17 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas Match 2: Seattle Surge vs. Boston Breach

Seattle Surge vs. Boston Breach Match 3: New York Subliners vs. OpTic Texas

