Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers is heading into its fourth week. The main stage is just around the corner, and all 12 teams are on the edge trying to improve their standings for the Major 2 placements. The defending CDL 2023 champ, New York Subliners, are currently the frontrunner of the league. So far, the team boasts a clean 5-0 record.

Here are the results of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualfiers for Week 4 Day 1.

All details on Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 4 Day 1 results

The first match of Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Week 4 Day 1 is a faceoff between Boston Breach and OpTic Texas. The five-game series was a close fight, but Optic Texas managed to secure the victory to remain undefeated in the Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Atlanta FaZe continued their win streak as they took down Los Angeles Thieves in Match 2 in a clean sweep.

The final match of the day was a showdown between Carolina Royal Ravens and Los Angeles Guerrillas. The Ravens grabbed their second win in the Qualifiers as they won over the Guerrillas 3-1.

Week 4 Day 1 results

Match 1 (12 pm PT) - Boston Breach vs. Optic Texas (Karachi: BOS 92 - OPT 250; Terminal: BOS 6 - OPT 3; Invasion: BOS 3 - OPT 2; Rio: BOS 176 - OPT 250; Karachi: BOS 5 - OPT 6)

(Karachi: BOS 92 - OPT 250; Terminal: BOS 6 - OPT 3; Invasion: BOS 3 - OPT 2; Rio: BOS 176 - OPT 250; Karachi: BOS 5 - OPT 6) Match 2 (1:30 pm PT) - Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Thieves (Invasion: ATL 250 - LAT 174; Karachi: ATL 6 - LAT 0; Karachi: ATL 3 - LAT 0)

(Invasion: ATL 250 - LAT 174; Karachi: ATL 6 - LAT 0; Karachi: ATL 3 - LAT 0) Match 3 (3 pm PT) - Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Guerillas (Sub Base: CAR 250 - LAG 198; Highrise: CAR 2 - LAG 6; Highrise: CAR 3 - LAG 1; Skidrow: CAR 250 - LAG 187)

Results of Week 4 Day 1 matches

Boston Breach vs. OpTic Texas (2 - 3)

Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Thieves (3 - 0)

Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (2 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

Here are the updated CDL 2024 standings after the Week 4 Day 1 matches:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 New York Subliners (NYS) 5 - 0 50 2 OpTic Texas (OPT) 5 - 0 50 3 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 4 - 1 40 4 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 4 - 1 40 5 Las Vegas Legion (LAS) 3 - 1 30 6 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 2 - 1 20 7 Boston Breach (BOS) 2 - 2 20 8 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 2 - 3 20 9 Seattle Surge (SEA) 1 - 3 10 10 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 0 - 3 0 11 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 0 - 5 0 12 Miami Heretics (MIA) 0 - 5 0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 4

Here's the full schedule of the CDL 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers Week 4:

Week 4 Day 1 matches (March 8 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Boston Breach vs. OpTic Texas

Match 2: Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Match 3: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Week 4 Day 2 matches (March 9 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. New York Subliners

Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Seattle Surge

Match 3: Atlanta FaZe vs. Boston Breach

Week 4 Day 3 matches (March 10 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Los Angeles Thieves vs. Las Vegas Legion

Match 2: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Miami Heretics

Match 3: OpTic Texas vs. Toronto Ultra

