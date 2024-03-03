Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 3 Day 2 results

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers is down to its last two weeks. The main tournament is set to begin on March 21 and will be hosted by Miami Heretics. Currently, the top three teams on the scoreboard are Toronto Ultra, New York Subliners, and OpTic Texas, each with a 4-0 standing.

This article will highlight the results of the Week 3 Day 2 matches in the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers. The current team standings and Week 3 full schedule are also detailed below.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Results of Week 3 Day 2

Expand Tweet

Las Vegas Legion scored a quick 3-0 win against Boston Breach in match 1, securing the fourth spot in the current team standings.

In the second match, OpTic Texas outclassed Carolina Royal Ravens in four games. The team only dropped one S&D game on Highrise during match 2.

Meanwhile, the final game was a quest for the first victory as two winless teams, Los Angeles Guerrillas and Seattle Surge, took to the field. Ultimately, Seatle Surge pulled off a clean sweep on Invasion and Karachi.

Week 3 Day 2 matches

Match 1 (12 pm PT) - Las Vegas Legion vs. Boston Breach (Karachi: LAS 250 - BOS 244; Karachi: LAS 6 - BOS 3; Invasion: LAS 3 - BOS 2)

(Karachi: LAS 250 - BOS 244; Karachi: LAS 6 - BOS 3; Invasion: LAS 3 - BOS 2) Match 2 (1:30 pm PT) - OpTic Texas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (Invasion: OPT 250 - CAR 191; Highrise: OPT 1 - CAR 6; Invasion: OPT 3 - CAR 0; Rio OPT 250 - CAR 206)

(Invasion: OPT 250 - CAR 191; Highrise: OPT 1 - CAR 6; Invasion: OPT 3 - CAR 0; Rio OPT 250 - CAR 206) Match 3 (3:00 pm PT) - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Seattle Surge (Karachi: LAG 244 - SEA 250; Invasion: LAG 4 - SEA 6; Karachi: LAG 1 - SEA 3)

Results of Week 3 Day 2 matches

Las Vegas Legion vs. Boston Breach (3 - 0)

OpTic Texas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (3 - 1)

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Seattle Surge (0 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

Expand Tweet

Here are the Call of Duty League 2024 team standings as of Week 3 Day 2:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 4 - 0 40 2 New York Subliners (NYS) 4 - 0 40 3 OpTic Texas (OPT) 4 - 0 40 4 Las Vegas Legion (LAS) 3 - 1 30 5 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 2 - 1 20 6 Boston Breach (BOS) 2 - 2 20 7 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 1 - 1 10 8 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 1 - 3 10 9 Seattle Surge (SEA) 1 - 3 10 10 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 0 - 3 0 11 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 0 - 4 0 12 Miami Heretics (MIA) 0 - 4 0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 3

Here's the full schedule for CDL 2024 Qualifiers Week 3:

Week 3 Day 1 matches (March 1 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Atlanta FaZe

Match 2: Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra

Week 3 Day 2 matches (March 2 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Las Vegas Legion vs. Boston Breach

Match 2: OpTic Texas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 3: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Seattle Surge

Week 3 Day 3 matches (March 3 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Miami Heretics vs. New York Subliners

Match 2: Atlanta FaZe vs. Toronto Ultra

Match 3: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Check more CDL 2024 news and updates at Sportskeeda:

CDL team owners in talks with Activision for increased revenue shares || CDL ref caught doing dishes during professional match || Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 3 Day 1 results