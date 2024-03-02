We're already halfway through the Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers. As we head into Week 3, three teams are leading the standings. The New York Subliners, Toronto Ultra, and OpTic Texas have maintained their undefeated streak throughout the matches in the past two weeks.

A total of 12 teams are currently competing for their placement in the main stage of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2. The main event is scheduled to take place in March and will be hosted by the Miami Heretics.

Here's a rundown of the results from Week 3 Day 1.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Results of Week 3 Day 1

The opening matches of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Week 3 saw dominating performances from the winning teams.

In Match 1, Atlanta FaZe snatched a clean sweep against Minnesota ROKKR. The latter tried to put up a close fight each round but weren't able to secure game wins.

Meanwhile, Match 2 was a true display of skill from CDL 2024 Major 1 champions, Toronto Ultra, as they crushed Seattle Surge in three quick rounds. The team dominated in all three modes on the Karachi map.

Week 3 Day 1 matches

Match 1 (12 pm PT) - Atlanta FaZe vs. Minnesota ROKKR (Rio: ATL 250 - MIN 193; Invasion: ATL 6 - MIN 4; Invasion: ATL 3 - MIN 2)

(Rio: ATL 250 - MIN 193; Invasion: ATL 6 - MIN 4; Invasion: ATL 3 - MIN 2) Match 2 (1:30 pm PT) - Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra (Karachi: SEA 145 - TOR 250; Karachi: SEA 3 - TOR 6; Karachi: SEA 2 - TOR 3)

Results of Week 3 Day 1 matches

Atlanta FaZe vs. Minnesota ROKKR (3 - 0)

Toronto Ultra vs. Seattle Surge (3 - 0)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

Here are the updated team standings following the CDL 2024 Major 2 Week 3 Day 1 results:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 4 - 0 40 2 New York Subliners (NYS) 4 - 0 40 3 OpTic Texas (OPT) 3 - 0 30 4 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 2 - 1 20 5 Las Vegas Legion (LAS) 2 - 1 20 6 Boston Breach (BOS) 2 - 1 20 7 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 1 - 1 10 8 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 1 - 2 10 9 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 0 - 2 0 10 Seattle Surge (SEA) 0 - 2 0 11 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 0 - 3 0 12 Miami Heretics (MIA) 0 - 4 0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 3

Check the full schedule for Week 3 below:

Week 3 Day 1 matches (March 1 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Atlanta FaZe

Match 2: Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra

Week 3 Day 2 matches (March 2 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Las Vegas Legion vs. Boston Breach

Match 2: OpTic Texas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 3: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Seattle Surge

Week 3 Day 3 matches (March 3 at 12 pm PT)

Match 1: Miami Heretics vs. New York Subliners

Match 2: Atlanta FaZe vs. Toronto Ultra

Match 3: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Los Angeles Thieves

