Call of Duty League (CDL) team owners are reportedly negotiating with Activision to increase revenue shares. The news was reported on February 27 by Bloomberg. The team owners were reportedly asking for a bigger cut in teams' virtual merchandise sales and fewer restrictions on sponsorships.

The Call of Duty League (CDL) is the highest competitive league in the Call of Duty scene. Unfortunately, the league had a rough start in 2024 with massive layoffs, legal complaints, and several criticisms and challenges. Here's what we know about CDL team owners' latest negotiation with Activision.

Call of Duty League team owners are asking for increased revenue shares

Expand Tweet

Activision division is reportedly in discussions to revise agreements that could potentially provide team owners in its Call of Duty League with a larger portion of revenue.

Bloomberg reports that the team owners are advocating for a larger share of revenue generated from their teams’ virtual merchandise sales and are seeking fewer limitations on sponsorship opportunities.

These negotiations came in just weeks after a lawsuit was filed by OpTic Gaming team owner Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez and ex-pro player Seth "Scump" Abner against Activision.

The lawsuit, filed on February 16, seeks $680 million in damages. It alleges that the company has monopolized the Call of Duty esports scene by asserting exclusive rights to revenue streams, sponsors, and broadcasters.

Expand Tweet

Activision defended itself against the claims, stating that the lawsuit undermines the efforts of stakeholders in CDL's success.

Fans of CDL speculate that the recent move may have been prompted by the lawsuit.

If the negotiations result in favorable terms for team owners, it could lead to improvements in CDL. A larger share of revenue and fewer restrictions on sponsorship opportunities could incentivize more team owners to invest resources and effort into the league.

Activision has yet to make an official announcement about the negotiations.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty League news and updates.

What is Scump and H3CZ's lawsuit against Activision? Alleged CDL monopoly explained || CDL ref caught doing dishes during professional match || CDL 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 2 Day 2 results