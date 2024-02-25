Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 2 Day 2 results

The second day of Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Week 2 has just concluded. Fans saw thrilling matches and great performances from each of the twelve teams as they fought for their place on the main stage. The main tournament will take place in March, with Miami Heretics hosting the event.

As the Week 2 Qualifiers come to a close, the team standings continue to change. Here are the results of the Week 2 Day 2 Qualifiers in Call of Duty League 2024.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Results of Week 2 Day 2

Expand Tweet

Defending champions Toronto Ultra remain undefeated in Match 1 as they take down Las Vegas Legion 3-1. The Legions struck back in the second game, but Ultra proved to be the Hardpoint kings in Games 1 and 4.

OpTic Texas also grabbed a victory against Los Angeles Guerrillas. The team quickly recovered after their loss in Hardpoint Karachi in Game 1 and gave the opponents no chance to come back.

Meanwhile, Major 2 host Miami Heretics continue to struggle in the Qualifying round as they lost to Los Angeles Thieves in a denied reverse sweep.

Week 2 Day 2 matches

Match 1 (12 PM PT) - Las Vegas Legion vs. Toronto Ultra (Rio: LAS 232 - TOR 250; Rio: LAS 6 - TOR 0; Highrise: LAS 1 - TOR 3; LAS 247 - TOR 250)

(Rio: LAS 232 - TOR 250; Rio: LAS 6 - TOR 0; Highrise: LAS 1 - TOR 3; LAS 247 - TOR 250) Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. OpTic Texas (Karachi: LAG 250 - OPT 122; Rio: LAG 2 - OPT 6; Karachi: LAG 2 - OPT 3; Skidrow: LAG 178 - OPT 250)

(Karachi: LAG 250 - OPT 122; Rio: LAG 2 - OPT 6; Karachi: LAG 2 - OPT 3; Skidrow: LAG 178 - OPT 250) Match 3 (3 PM PT) - Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Thieves (Karcahi: MIA 215- LAT 250; Karachi: MIA 2 - LAT 6; Highrise: MIA 3 - LAT 2; Invasion: MIA 250 - LAT 223; Terminal: MIA 5 - LAT 6)

Results of Week 2 Day 2 matches

Las Vegas Legion Vs. Toronto Ultra (1 - 3)

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. OpTic Texas (1 - 3)

Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Thieves (2 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

Expand Tweet

Here are the current team standings after the Week 2 Day 2 matches:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 New York Subliners (NYS) 3 - 0 30 2 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 3 - 0 30 3 OpTic Texas (OPT) 3 - 0 30 4 Las Vegas Legion (LAS) 2 - 1 20 5 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 1 - 0 10 6 Boston Breach (BOS) 1 - 1 10 7 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 1 - 1 10 8 Seattle Surge (SEA) 0 - 1 0 9 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 0 - 2 0 10 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 0 - 2 0 11 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 0 -2 0 12 Miami Heretics (MIA) 0 - 4 0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 2

Below is the schedule for Call of Duty League 2024 Week 2:

Week 2 Day 1 matches (Feb 23 at 12 PM PT)

Match 1: New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach

Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. OpTic Texas

Match 3: Miami Heretics vs. Las Vegas Legion

Week 2 Day 2 matches (Feb 24 at 12 PM PT)

Match 1: Las Vegas Legion vs. Toronto Ultra

Match 2: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. OpTic Texas

Match 3: Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Week 2 Day 3 matches (Feb 25 at 12 PM PT)

Match 1: Seattle Surge vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Boston Breach

Match 3: Atlanta FaZe vs. New York Subliners

Stay tuned at Sportskeeda for CDL 2024 news and updates.

CDL 2024 major live results || Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 1 Day 3 results || Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 1 Day 2 results