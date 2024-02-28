Call of Duty League (CDL) is under fire once again after a match referee was heard doing the dishes in the background during an official game between Boston breach and New York Subliners. Boston Breach pro-player Obaid "Asim" shared a brief clip of the voice comms during the match, highlighting the audible noise of dishes being handled.

Fans and pro players alike found the incident both hilarious and disappointing. Many emphasized that CDL, as a professional esports league, should maintain a higher level of professionalism during matches.

Call of Duty League (CDL) ref does dishes amid official match

Call of Duty League, or CDL, is the highest competitive league in Call of Duty titles. However, in 2024, several controversies, criticism, and legal complaints surrounded the organization.

On February 26, CDL found itself embroiled in another controversy when a referee was heard washing dishes during an official match between Boston Breach and New York Subliners.

Boston Breach pro player Obaid "Asim" posted a short clip of the incident on X and said:

"Imagine being up 100 points vs NYSL, and the ref (UNMUTED) starts doing dishes in the background..... it went much longer than this...."

Another player asked to mute the ref's mic as the team was visibly distracted during the match. Boston Breach eventually lost to the New York Subliners 0-3 during Week 2 Day 1 of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers.

Another Boston Breach player, Austin "SlasheR" Liddicoat, quoted the clip and said:

"This is how unserious online cod is."

The pro player highlighted that LAN is still a favorable choice for Call of Duty league official matches.

Fans were quick to take the players' side and reiterated that the incident was unacceptable. User @Resiliency_11 tweeted:

"This is embarrassing and unacceptable. If you're a ref in ANY professional sport, your entire focus should be on the map that you're reffing. Not the grease stain on your dishes."

The CDL team has yet to make announcements or apologies regarding the incident. Meanwhile, the league is currently in Week 3 of Qualifiers for the Major 2 hosted by Miami Heretics.

