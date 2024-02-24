Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 2 Day 1 results

The Week 2 Qualifiers have kicked off in the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2, where 12 teams are competing for placement in the main tournament on March 22, 2024. Miami Heretics will host the main stage this time after Boston Breach did so in the first leg of the tournament.

Heading into Week 2, New York Subliners and Toronto Ultra lead the standings, with both teams securing two wins in the first week. This article highlights the result for Week 2 Day 1 in the CDL 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Results of Week 2 Day 1

Expand Tweet

In Game 1 of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers, New York Subliners put up a dominating performance against Boston Breach. The team swept the series with a 3-0 record to remain undefeated in the Qualifying round.

The second matchup was a thrilling series between ROKKR and OpTic Texas, with the former picking up two straight wins in the first two matches. However, OpTic Texas managed to pull off a reverse sweep, destroying their opponent in all game modes.

The final matchup between Miami Heretics and Las Vegas Legion also ended up in a reverse sweep. The Legions managed to snag three straight wins after they were down 0-2 in Invasion Hardpoint and Karachi S&D.

Week 2 Day 1 matches

Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach (Skidrow: NYS 250 - BOS 177; Invasion: NYS 6 - BOS 3; Highrise: NYS 3 - BOS 0)

(Skidrow: NYS 250 - BOS 177; Invasion: NYS 6 - BOS 3; Highrise: NYS 3 - BOS 0) Match 2 (1:30 PM PT) - Minnesota ROKKR vs. OpTic Texas (Rio: MIN 250 - OPT 143; Terminal: MIN 6 - OPT 5; Karachi: MIN 2 - OPT 3; Sub Base: MIN 245 - OPT 250)

(Rio: MIN 250 - OPT 143; Terminal: MIN 6 - OPT 5; Karachi: MIN 2 - OPT 3; Sub Base: MIN 245 - OPT 250) Match 3 (3:00 PM PT) - Miami Heretics vs. Las Vegas Legion (Invasion: MIA 250 - LAS 158; Karachi: MIA 6 - LAS 5; Invasion: MIA 1 - LAS 3; Rio: MIA 135 - LAS 250; Invasion: MIA 3 - LAS 6)

Results of Week 2 Day 1 matches

New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach (3 - 0)

Minnesota ROKKR vs. OpTic Texas (2 - 3)

Miami Heretics vs. Las Vegas Legion (2 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

With the conclusion of the Week 2 Day 1 matches, here are the updated team standings:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 New York Subliners (NYS) 3 - 0 30 2 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 2 - 0 20 3 OpTic Texas (OPT) 2 - 0 20 4 Las Vegas Legion (LAS) 2 - 0 20 5 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 1 - 0 10 6 Boston Breach (BOS) 1 - 1 10 7 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 0 - 1 0 8 Seattle Surge (SEA) 0 - 1 0 9 Las Angeles Thieves (LAT) 0 - 1 0 10 Minnesota ROKKR (MIN) 0 - 2 0 11 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 0 -2 0 12 Miami Heretics (MIA) 0 - 3 0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 2

Here's the full schedule for the Call of Duty League 2024 Week 2 Qualifiers:

Week 2 Day 1 matches (Feb 23 at 12:00 PM PT)

Match 1: New York Subliners vs. Boston Breach

Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. OpTic Texas

Match 3: Miami Heretics vs. Las Vegas Legion

Week 2 Day 2 matches (Feb 24 at 12:00 PM PT)

Match 1: Las Vegas Legion vs. Toronto Ultra

Match 2: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. OpTic Texas

Match 3: Miami Heretics vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Week 2 Day 3 matches (Feb 25 at 12:00 PM PT)

Match 1: Seattle Surge vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 2: Minnesota ROKKR vs. Boston Breach

Match 3: Atlanta FaZe vs. New York Subliners

Follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty news and updates.

Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 1 Day 3 results || Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 2 Major Qualifiers Week 1 Day 2 results || CDL 2024 major live results